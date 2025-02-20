While Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13, "Born in Fire," was eventful, it lacked thrilling cases, opting to develop some characters' stories. Episode 14, "Bar Time," promises to be a different affair as the firehouse works on cases that push them to their limits during an eventful night shift. According to the logline below for the February 26 episode, Novak's (Jocelyn Huddon) past is also explored as someone familiar to her joins her during the shift. Meanwhile, Carver (Jake Lockett) and Violet's (Hanako Greensmith) dynamic takes a turn even after the events of "Born of Fire." NBC released a sneak peek of the episode, which previews two urgent cases.

"A surprise visitor from Novak’s past joins Ambo for a late-night ride-along. Herrmann (David Eigenberg) faces a mountain of Chief-level training records and incident reports. Violet catches Carver in a lie."

Night at the Firehouse

In the first case, previewed by the video above, Lizzie and Violet respond to a car crash emergency in which the victim has stopped breathing. They jump into action to get him breathing again before transporting him to the ER. Meanwhile, a case of a similar nature lands at the firehouse. A car speeds near the firehouse, and its headlights nearly blind some firefighters. What happens next is the most shocking, as someone is thrown out of the vehicle before it speeds away.

The victim is a young man who has some gunshot wounds and is bleeding out. The firefighters try to stop the bleeding, but there is only so much they can do. Ambulance 51 is in another part of town, six minutes away. "He'll bleed out by then," assesses Mouch (Christian Stolte), teasing a terrible outcome for the victim.

The logline teases some backstory into Novak, who much about is unknown. "There’s so much fun Novak stuff this season. That’s another character where there’s so much stuff to peel back," showrunner Andrea Newman previously told TV Line. She continued, "We really don’t know her all that well, and some things we know about her, like the fun side of her, we’re going to explore that." Newman added:

"She has a desire to be kind of a party girl and have a great time, but there’s also this deep empathy she has for other people. We’ll explore what her origins were, in terms of starting to want to be a paramedic and help people."

Will Ambulance 51 get to the firehouse in time to help the victim? Who is this mystery person from Novak's past? And, what lie does Carver tell now? Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, February 26, to watch the episode. Stream past episodes on Peacock in the US.