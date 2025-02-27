By the time Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 14, "Bar Time," the crew at Firehouse 51 had pulled through several high-pressure cases with a bit of Novak's (Jocelyn Huddon) past being explored on the side. When the firefighting procedural drama returns next week, the temperature is set to go sky-high with the likelihood of tragedy when it cools off. According to the logline below for the March 5 episode, "Too Close," all seems to be rosy as Pascal plans for an anniversary. Kelly and Stella await some news. NBC released a sneak peek of the episode, and the clip seems to preview a far more urgent state of affairs than the logline is letting on.

"Kidd and Severide eagerly await big news; Pascal searches for the perfect anniversary gift."

Tragedy at Gaffney?

If you are a fan of the team members of Firehouse 51, then this is not a question you'd like to ask. Who doesn’t make it out alive? In next week's episode, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) eagerly await big news, and Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) is on the prowl for the perfect anniversary gift. However, it'd seem like either one of these characters or a loved one of theirs is in some form of danger. The clip begins with a gloomy-looking Pascal accompanied by Mouch (Christian Stolte) arriving at Gaffney. Pascal looks like a man fearing the worst, and judging by the look on Violet's (Hanako Greensmith) face, the worst might just have happened.

The video cuts to two likely contenders for whatever tragic event might have befallen the team. First, Severide’s half-brother, Damon (Michael Bradway), finds himself in some serious trouble and is calling in a Mayday during a fire. With a victim on his shoulder, he says, “I’m trapped.” The other candidate is Kidd, who, at the scene of an accident, is forced to tackle a clearly dazed man who is about to walk into oncoming traffic. However, given the intense looks of sadness on Violet and Pascal's faces at the start of the clip, odds are Pascal’s wife, Monica (KaDee Strickland), is a much stronger contender. It certainly would be most heartbreaking for our heroes and the viewing audience should she pass while her husband searches for the perfect anniversary gift.

In light of a prospective tragedy befalling the chief, the team will likely rally around him to offer as much support as possible. Paramedic Lizzie Novak (Jocelyn Huddon) whose past was the subject of some scrutiny, might be of assistance. Novak had mentioned having feelings for the chief, and while Huddon says it's mainly platonic, their friendship might be key to helping Pascal navigate what could be a trying period.

Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, March 5, to watch the episode. Stream past episodes on Peacock in the US.