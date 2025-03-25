Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) enforced CFD rules that had been neglected when he took over as the new firehouse chief. From precise documentation to hierarchy and doing things by the book, the new chief overhauled the reigning Chicago Fire culture. Part of those changes reinforced the rule that no two related people should work on the same shift. Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo), Kelly (Taylor Kinney), and Damon (Michael Bradway) are related, presenting a problem that was partially solved when Damon transferred to another firehouse. Recent developments hint at Damon's return, and that problem might arise again. "I think for one thing, Pascal likes to see a guy take his knocks and have a second chance," Mulroney told TV Line about his characters' feelings about this pending development. But as much as he likes second chances, the rules are the rules. The actor discussed Pascal's view of the issue, saying:

"That’s maybe jumping ahead in the story a little bit, but he’s pretty sus about having all of these family trappings in his firehouse. [Laughs] There are reverberations of this later, but this whole Severide and Kidd together thing, that’s kind of a burden in the saddle to begin with, and now we’re adding somebody’s brother. So from an administrative point of view, you can understand why Pascal would have some hesitance."

However, Damon has grown a lot over the period he's been away from Firehouse 51 and Kelly. Mulroney said Pascal might be inclined to give him a pass if he keeps up the good work. "But gosh, Damon just keeps proving himself, doesn’t he?" the actor said. He added, "So that speaks for itself, and that’s the tension in that the story that’s really fun to watch, too," teasing a juicy storyline for Damon and Pascal.

Pascal Struggles with the Loss of His Wife In 'Chicago Fire' Season 13

The show returns this Wednesday, March 26. The logline for Episode 16, "In the Rubble," teases the aftermath of Monica Pascal's death and Damon's potential return to 51. It reads: "In the face of adversity, Pascal searches for justice. Violet (Hanako Greensmith) struggles to write a letter to Carver (Jake Lockett). Damon returns to the floater pool hoping to secure a permanent spot at 51." A sneak peek of the episode shows Pascal on autopilot as he returns to work while trying to seek justice for his late wife. Is this a recipe disaster so big that Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) must return to investigate?

Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire.