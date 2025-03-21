When Chicago Fire Season 13 returns on March 26, Firehouse 51 will not be the same. Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) sustained a huge loss when his wife died in Episode 15, "Too Close." Monica Pascal's (KaDee Strickland) death would be the worst thing that could have happened to Pascal, and it happened. The chief is in denial, looking for someone to blame for the accident. With the loss fresh, Pascal returns to work, and the firehouse is at a loss about what to do because, on the one hand, they sympathize with his situation, but on the other, Pascal is not the warmest person, even less so after Monica's death. According to the logline for Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 16, "In the Rubble," Pascal tries to soldier on, but it's tough. Meanwhile, Damon (Michael Bradway) tries to return to Firehouse 51. NBC released images from the episode, previewing the dour vibes in the firehouse and on the field.

In the face of adversity, Pascal searches for justice. Violet struggles to write a letter to Carver. Damon returns to the floater pool hoping to secure a permanent spot at 51.

Firehouse 51 Deals with the Aftermath of Monica's Death