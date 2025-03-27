Ambo 61 takes center stage in next week's episode of Chicago Fire. When Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Novak (Jocelyn Huddon) respond to an emergency at a gym, they discover something mysterious that takes Violet for a loop. "Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) connects with a troubled teen interested in Girls on Fire. Cruz (Joe Minoso), Capp (Randy Flagler), and Tony (Anthony Ferraris) eagerly wait to try out Squad’s new saw. Violet and Novak are stumped by a bodybuilder who passed out at the gym," read the official logline for Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 17, "A Beast Like This," previewing the various arcs the episode will tackle. NBC released a sneak peek of the April 2 episode, which shows Violet and her partner's attempt at solving the mystery, albeit with no luck.

Violet's instincts are usually spot on; when they tell her something is wrong, something truly is wrong. They go into overdrive when Ambulance 61 responds to an emergency at a gym where some weights and machines have a man pinned down. It's unclear how he found himself in this position, and Violet and Novak's attempt at gathering information from the other members bears no fruit. Away from the gym, the duo responds to another emergency where a man has developed a massive, painful wound on his leg. "Just can't shake the feeling that we're missing something," Violet says. The silence in that gym spoke volumes, which might be another case of people wanting to reap what they haven't sown. Performance-enhancing drugs and steroids are a menace in the gym community, and maybe these guys took a contaminated dose. Violet is hellbent on solving this mystery. "You seem like you're trying to crack a code," Novak says.

Damon Returns to Firehouse 51 in Chicago Fire Season 13

Meanwhile, Kelly's (Taylor Kinney) half-brother, Jack Damon (Michael Bradway), is back at Firehouse 51. The character has grown a lot in the period spent in other firehouses, but his return brings up a problem that Chief Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) was trying to avoid when he first arrived. "He’s pretty sus about having all of these family trappings in his firehouse. There are reverberations of this later, but this whole Severide and Kidd together thing, that’s kind of a burden in the saddle to begin with, and now we’re adding somebody’s brother. So from an administrative point of view, you can understand why Pascal would have some hesitance," Mulroney told TV Insider, teasing some conflict from this return.

Is the fact that Damon has also started a relationship with Novak a strike against him in Pascal's book? Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET to watch Chicago Fire and find out.