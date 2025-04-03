Chicago Fire Season 13 has been another memorably entertaining installment of the beloved procedural series. However, some may argue that the show has struggled to fill the void left by one of its key characters, Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker). Viewers bid farewell to Chief Boden in the Season 12 finale when he left to assume a new role as the Deputy Commissioner of the Chicago Fire Department. He was succeeded by Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney). While Pascal has quickly left his mark on Firehouse 51, some still miss the former boss, and in the next episode, "Post Moterm," Boden returns to the station on an assignment.

"Deputy Commissioner Boden returns to Firehouse 51 to investigate a disastrous firefight and the surrounding mystery that left one of their own in peril," reads the synopsis for Episode 18. A teaser for the episode previews the disastrous firefight at the center of the investigation. Through flashing images, we see glimpses of this tragic night as a high-rise apartment building is engulfed in flames. Though the team makes a couple of rescues, including an infant child, they unsuccessfully avoid major casualties, it appears. Another scene suggests what might have caused things to escalate as a firetruck collides with an individual, sending them spiraling into the air.

The investigation into this chaotic night will commence the morning after, as Boden reveals in the clip, saying, "Last night was every firefighter's worst nightmare," indicating the gravity of the matter. Before he begins the nitty-gritty, Boden first quizzes Chief Pascal, who oversaw the case, as well as the 51 team, requesting clearer details. Both Boden and Pascal are stern-faced, and the tension in the room is palpable, teasing that a conflict is likely to arise from this incident. "Go back to the beginning. I need to know exactly what went wrong," the Commissioner demands with an air of authority, further adding, "All I'm after is the truth."

"Post Moterm" Promises To Be A Unique 'Chicago Fire' Episode

Showrunner Andrea Newman has teased that "Post Moterm" will feature a different format from what viewers are used to on the show, utilizing "flashbacks and unique POVs" to unravel what went wrong. Newmann further teased it will be a "thrill ride unlike any we’ve done before." While the mystery behind the disaster is yet to be revealed, there's a possibility that it could've stemmed from a mishap on Pascal's side. The chief has been dealing with grief following his wife's passing, and speculations are that his constant emotional instability could lead him to commit some type of blunder. Mulroney also recently teased that the episode will feature "some intense scenes" between Pascal and Boden.

Find out how it all plays out when Chicago Fire Season 13 returns with Episode 18 on April 16.