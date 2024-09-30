Dom Pascal is here, and no one can quite seem to figure him out. During his debut on Chicago Fire Season 13 premiere, Dom clarified that he is not Boden and will be working differently. Reactions were varied in the firehouse, but it was clear that Pascal was not Stella's flavor. While almost everyone adapted to the change, Stella struggled with accepting the new chief's authority while dealing with a Severide family secret. The promo for Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 2, "Ride the Blade," teases the continuation of a shift in Stella's world as the Pascal enigma keeps everyone on their toes. Meanwhile, the official logline below heaps more on her when Damon comes between her and Severide.

"After Damon disobeys Kidd's orders on a call, he turns to Severide to protect him. Herrmann searches for the perfect scent to spice things up with Cindy."

"No one ever really knows Dom Pascal," Stella says in a voice-over as Dom works out with a punching bag when the promo begins. The latest Firehouse 51 member to be enamored by the mystery of Pascal is Mouch, who watches with curious interest as the other man punches the bag furiously. I mean, it's a punching bag, but still. "You lied to me," Stella confronts Kelly in another scene. The lie remains unclear, but Damon has become a subject following that revelation. "Things are not alright around the house," Joe says. He is one of Firehouse 51's most keen observers, and he's keeping an eye on a few things. In another scene, Stella talks to Pascal. "I feel we have a core crew," she tells him, hinting that he might be looking to shake up the various crews of the firehouse.

Damon Becomes a Problem For Stella In 'Chicago Fire' Season 13.

Learning that Damon is his half-brother has changed a lot for Severide. Relationships in the firehouse are complicated, since most characters are connected in more ways than one. With Damon, another connection develops between Stella and Severide. They have kept the peace all these years because they've separated church and state. "That [Damon and Kelly] relationship is going to come into play in a big way at the beginning of this season because it involves Kidd too, because she’s Damon’s boss as his lieutenant," showrunner Andrea Newman told The Hollywood Reporter of the Kelly-Damon relationship and how it affects Stella.

She previewed an issue in Stella and Damon's professional relationship. "So, there is the fact that he’s related and then, that he kept the secret. That’s going to be a big factor in their relationship and kind of creates a trio of those three," Newman said. Pascal stressed that related family members should not be working the same shift. Damon has been walking on thin ice with Stella and then pits her against Severide when he disobeys. This is bound to create more tension at home and work.

How will they navigate this mess? Watch the episode on October 2 at 9 p.m. on NBC.