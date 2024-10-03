Season 13 of Chicago Fire has premiered with two pretty intense episodes so far; the first, “A Monster in the Field,” aired on September 25, and the second, “Ride the Blade,” dropped just last night. The next episode will air on October 9, and fans can get a glimpse of what’s to come thanks to a newly released promo teasing “all kinds of crazy” is about to happen, which, in fact, depicts its title through and through.

In the teaser for Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 3, titled "All Kinds Of Crazy," a fire scene shows a firefighter blown out of a window as Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) gives the call to evacuate. While it looks like the chief’s call may have come too late, fans will have to find out when the episode drops. There’s also removal from office in the new episode, as the promo shows Pascal telling someone, “You’ve broken my trust” and “I’m dismissing you from this firehouse.” Unsurprisingly, the person being spoken to remains unidentified, building even more anticipation for viewers.

In Episode 3's logline, the main plot is described as “Severide and Van Meter investigate a fire at a family-owned restaurant” while "Pascal questions Kidd’s leadership." Pascal’s reservations come as no surprise, given that he and Kidd have been at odds since he took over Wallace Boden’s (Eamonn Walker) office. A major change is sure to happen in the “All Kinds of Crazy” episode. Tune in next Wednesday and check out the episode’s teaser below!

'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Sees Characters Haunted by Their Past

About a week ago, Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman spoke of the new season in detail, depicting it as haunted even though initially, the team saw it as “Lucky 13 or Spooky 13.” Speaking of haunted, Season 13 teases an air of shadows from the past hanging around and visiting characters, which Newman elaborated on, saying:

"It’s the shadow of Boden hanging over the firehouse, and Severide has the shadow of Benny [his father] always hanging over him. Finding this brother in this relationship with half-brother Jack Damon really reminds us of that shadow. We’ve got Carver with the shadows of his past. Now, Cruz is going to be haunted by a ghost from his past in the season, too. So, we have a lot of ghostly, spooky happenings going on this year."

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 3 will air on Wednesday, October 9 on NBC. Past seasons are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire Chicago Fire: Focusing on the professional and personal lives of the firefighters, paramedics, and rescue squad members of Firehouse 51, the series navigates the high-pressure situations and camaraderie that define their work, revealing the challenges and triumphs faced by these dedicated public servants. Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Joe Miñoso , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker , Randy Flagler , Jesse Spencer , Kara Killmer , Miranda Rae Mayo , Yuriy Sardarov , Monica Raymund , Daniel Kyri , Alberto Rosende , Anthony Ferraris , Hanako Greensmith , Charlie Barnett , Robyn Coffin , Lauren German , Steven R. McQueen , Annie Ilonzeh Seasons 13 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas Expand

