The EMS is always in a peculiar position in Chicago Fire. Every passing second can be the difference between a patient dying or living. However, protocol prohibits paramedics from doing some procedures in the field partially because the risk is too much, they are unqualified to do it, and it exposes the city to lawsuits. But what happens on the scene when one is sure that if they do nothing, they will lose the patient (or multiple patients)? In Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 4, "Through the Skin," Violet takes matters into her own hands at the risk of her career. The episode's promo and logline below preview the circumstances and potential outcomes for the new Paramedic In Charge.

"Violet risks her job to deliver a baby on a tragic call. Mouch, Capp and Tony help Cruz track down Javi's stolen bike."

"She's like eight months pregnant with a girl," someone tells Violet and Novak when they arrive on the scene as the video begins. The pregnant woman is not breathing, and her heartbeat can't be felt. At eight months, the baby stands a good chance of surviving if delivered, but if not, she will surely die along with her mother. "I can do a C-section," Violet tells Novak. The end could justify the means for something this risky, but if the end is tragic, there is no justifying anything. "If this doesn't work," Violet says. "We're screwed," Novak hits the nail on the head. Violet proceeds.

Violet Takes a Huge Gamble in Season 13, Episode 14

The scene changes to the hospital, where Violet waits with bated breath. "Your EMS license is suspended," a suit tells her. "What do you think is gonna happen to me?" Violet asks Chief Pascal, who has no response. Violet finds herself in a tough place. If this were Boden's firehouse, she would count on some support from him since he knows her. Pascal knows nothing about Violet and what she's like.

Meanwhile, another threat might come to her in the form of Chief Robinson. Boden and Robinson's feud in Chicago Fire Season 12 had the latter declare war on Firehouse 51, and with Boden winning the position, who knows what feeling Robinson might still be harboring? As Ambulance 61 deals with this issue, Truck 51 and Engine 81 respond to an emergency that could become a mass catastrophe at a fair. On the lighter side, the episode traces the exploits of Mouch, Capp, Tony, and Cruz's efforts to find Javi's stolen bike.

Will the outcome vindicate Violet? Find out when "Through the Skin" airs on Wednesday. Watch the promo in the YouTube video embedded above.

