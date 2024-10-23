Chicago Fire Season 13 has not featured an intense rescue that leaves the viewer's heart racing. That will change in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 5, "Down the Rabbit Hole," which finds Severide pulling off one of his wild rescues. Per the official logline below, Severide uses more of his skills to investigate fishy accidents with Stella in tow. Still, the firehouse celebrates a birthday while Carver struggles with something. The promo previews Kelly's daring rescue where every second counts.

"Kidd and Severide investigate a trucking company responsible for a string of accidents. Herrmann recruits Kylie to help get new radios. Firehouse 51 celebrates Violet's birthday. Carver's allegiances are torn."

A Kelly Severide Rescue Happens in 'Chicago Fire' Season 13, Episode 5.

The tense promo video above begins with Firehouse 51 arriving at the scene of an accident where one truck has hit another track in the rear. "It's raining gas in there," Severide says as the video shows gasoline dripping on the scene. One would think that would deter someone, but not Kelly. With a victim stuck in the truck, Kelly jumps into action and enters the truck, which could explode at any time. Gasoline makes the rescue hard to pull off because the firefighters cannot use devices that'll spark. "One spark, and this guy gets incinerated," Chief Pascal warns. Given Kelly's risk in this rescue, he gets interested in the case on a deeper level. He realizes something is amiss with this accident and several others before it.

The episode also promises to be heavy on the Violet-Carver drama as Violet celebrates her birthday and Carver is torn about whom to offer his support. Jake Lockett previously teased some drama in this relationship, and given Violet and Tori's spat in the previous episode, this is an excellent place for the drama to start. But whether they end up together this season, Lockett spoke about that, saying,

“In a world where they end up together, which I don’t know what that situation is — we haven’t had that in the scripts — I think he just needs someone who’s willing to meet him where he’s at. I think it would have to be a lot more care on her part and willingness to be honest about where she’s at.”

Will Severide get out before the "incinerator" explodes? What situation tests Carver's allegiances? Find out when "Down the Rabbit Hole" airs on NBC tonight, Wednesday, October 23. You can also catch up with past episodes on Peacock.

Chicago Fire Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Joe Miñoso , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker , Randy Flagler , Jesse Spencer , Kara Killmer , Miranda Rae Mayo , Yuriy Sardarov , Monica Raymund , Daniel Kyri , Alberto Rosende , Anthony Ferraris , Hanako Greensmith , Charlie Barnett , Robyn Coffin , Lauren German , Steven R. McQueen , Annie Ilonzeh Seasons 13 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock Expand

