When Kelly Severide realizes something is amiss, he doesn't rest until the problem is fixed. This drive cannot be stopped by anyone (Stella can attest to this), and those who know him understand that he needs to be allowed to chase his leads. Firehouse 51's new chief does not know the Severide everyone knows, but according to the details for Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 6, "Birds of Prey," Chief Pascal is about to learn. Per the official logline below, Kelly finds himself in the middle of another investigation while the promo video teases a clash between him and Pascal when the latter interferes.

"Severide gets wrapped up in an Illinois State Police investigation after discovering illegal guns on a call. A bird harasses Mouch on the apparatus floor. Kidd keeps an eye on Carver as his attitude worsens."

Chief Pascal Meets the Real Severide in 'Chicago Fire' Season 13, Episode 6.

As usual, Severide's case begins with a discovery during a call. The firehouse responds to an emergency where Kelly discovers some guns. "These are all ghost guns," he says in the promo video above. Whether their presence in that house had anything to do with the emergency is unclear, but knowing Severide, he thrives on finding the answers. However, something weird happens when cops arrive but don't take any action. "We're gonna put this case on the back burner for now," Pascal says when he shares a weird chat with the responding officer.

"I just don't understand why you suddenly want this case buried," Severide confronts Pascal. "I said, back off!" Pascal roars. Telling Severide to back off is like urging him on in the strongest terms possible. When Pascal first appeared in the firehouse, he was met with varying reactions. For the most part, Kelly was indifferent to him even when Stella was seething with anger and dislike. This spat over the gun investigation is bound to reveal the real Severide to Pascal.

The logline teases an escalation of Carver's situation. Not only is he fighting his attraction to Violet, but he is doing it in the worst way possible. He goes out until late and shows up looking like he spent the night farming but won't pass in the firehouse. Given Stella's keen eye, he's about to have his world rocked.

"Birds of Prey" promises a lot of drama as personalities clash. Why is Pascal burying the investigation? Is his past life in Chicago merging with the current one? Find out when the episode airs on November 6 after a two-week hiatus. Catch up with Chicago Fire Season 13 on Peacock before new episodes return.

Chicago Fire Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Joe Miñoso , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker , Randy Flagler , Jesse Spencer , Kara Killmer , Miranda Rae Mayo , Yuriy Sardarov , Monica Raymund , Daniel Kyri , Alberto Rosende , Anthony Ferraris , Hanako Greensmith , Charlie Barnett , Robyn Coffin , Lauren German , Steven R. McQueen , Annie Ilonzeh Seasons 13 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock Expand

