For much of Chicago Fire Season 13's run so far, Firehouse 51's new chief has been the one causing a fair degree of tension within his station. However, all of that is about to change in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 7, "Untouchable," which sees the team coming together to confront an external foe. Per the episode's official logline, Severide and Pascal are trying to catch a dirty captain in the state police and the culprit's retaliatory attack might strike very close to home for the team.

"Pascal and Severide revisit the storage facility fire in hopes of uncovering new evidence; Cruz helps Mouch take his studying to the next level; Novak prepares a proposal for Chief Robinson for a whole blood programme."

The tense promo video begins with Chief Pascal and Squad Lieutenant Severide discussing the scene of an extinguished fire. Arson is suspected as the reason for the fire, and while some might believe it is a hard nut to crack, Pascal believes in Severide's abilities. Next week's episode will lean into the investigation being carried out by Pascal and Severide into the dealing of Captain Bishop of the state police. In last week's episode, Pascal had warned Severide saying, "Bishop doesn't shy away from violence and he does not make empty threats." In the promo video, it seems likely that Bishop is set to lean into his violent nature, dropping off a note at Pascal's home and vaguely threathening Stella, Severide's wife.

Chief Pascal Is Focused on The Job Alone

Since Eamonn Walker departed Chicago Fire, leaving behind his much beloved role as Chief Boden. The fire station he left behind, while still operational and professional, lacks some of the harmony it enjoyed under Boden's leadership. His replacement emerged as Dom Pascal, played by Dermot Mulroney, and his reign has begun smoothly as regards the relationships he has crafted with his surbordinates. While last week's and next Wednesday's episode seem poised to help develop that bond with his unit, Mulroney previously confirmed that Pascal isn't exactly concerned about being any one's friend but getting the job done., saying:

“He definitely approached this new job very strictly. You see him come in very demanding. Now, has it really effectively changed the dynamic within the house yet in the episodes we’ve seen? I can’t say so much, frankly. Pascal himself is not that familiar with what led up to Season 13 and he’s trying, right? He’s trying to run a tight ship, but it’s a little hard. Pascal’s kind of a rules-y guy."

Will the team be able to prove that Bishop is guilt of his crimes? And will they do so in time before anyone gets hurt? Find out when "Untouchable" airs on NBC, Wednesday, November 13. You can also catch up with past episodes on Peacock.

