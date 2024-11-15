Spooky 13 is the theme of Chicago Fire Season 13 as ghosts from the past for several characters, according to showrunner Andrea Newman. Sam Carver went to Texas to find his ghost and bring it back. But in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 7, Carver finds himself alone again as Tori disappears with all her stuff. However, this situation might not prevail for long, according to some new images released by NBC from Episode 8, "Quicksand." As teased by the logline for the episode below, the images preview Carver's new friend, a dog he assumes responsibility for after the owner gets injured.

"Herrmann and Mouch prepare to take their officer exams; Cruz receives a chilling omen; Carver takes care of a dog after its owner is injured on a call."

Carver Finds a New Companion in 'Chicago Fire' Season 13, Episode 8.