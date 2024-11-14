Number 13 was a special number for the creative team behind Chicago Fire. "In the beginning we kept calling it Lucky 13 or Spooky 13, all these different things. And then we realized that thematically shadowed a huge part of this season," showrunner Andrea Newman told The Hollywood Reporter. Many characters have had ghosts from their pasts hang on to them this season, and according to the promo video from Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 8, "Quicksand," Cruz is revisited by a ghost from his past. The logline below for the November 20 episode teases Cruz's arc, while the promo video teases an awful development for him.

"Herrmann and Mouch prepare to take their officer exams; Cruz receives a chilling omen; Carver takes care of a dog after its owner is injured on a call."

Cruz Receives an Ominous Call in 'Chicago Fire' Season 13, Episode 8.

"You run toward the danger, not away from it," Dom says when the video above begins. He is speaking to Novak about something she seems concerned about. Pascal is shaping up to be a great asset for the firehouse despite his lukewarm reception from them. His latest team-up with Severide is a testament, while this chat with Novak hints at a growing bond with firehouse members. Meanwhile, the team responds to an emergency where someone is seriously injured. He might be the dog's owner teased in the logline whose dog Carver takes care of. For all his flaws, Carver will never fail to help someone in need. He was willing to sell his truck to help a struggling family; caring for a dog is no big deal.

Elsewhere, Cruz is in for the shock of his lifetime when he finds a bullet in his locker at the firehouse. An unused bullet is typically a message left by organized crime to threaten their targets or warn them of impending danger. Given his brush with gangs throughout the years, it seems one has come to rehash the past. Cruz meets with an unidentifiable party at the church who reveals they are long overdue for a chat. It is unclear who this person is and what they want with Cruz. Newman said, "Cruz is going to be haunted by a ghost from his past in the season," and it appears the ghost is here.

The Fall finale promises many cliffhangers as the season goes on hiatus. NBC has not set the return date for its scripted shows, but stay tuned to Collider for further updates. In the meantime, stream past episodes of Chicago Fire on Peacock.

Chicago Fire Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Joe Miñoso , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker , Randy Flagler , Jesse Spencer , Kara Killmer , Miranda Rae Mayo , Yuriy Sardarov , Monica Raymund , Daniel Kyri , Alberto Rosende , Anthony Ferraris , Hanako Greensmith , Charlie Barnett , Robyn Coffin , Lauren German , Steven R. McQueen , Annie Ilonzeh Seasons 13 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK