The One Chicago universe, including the firefighting procedural drama, Chicago Fire, is headed for a mid-season break. The show's fall finale episode, Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 8, "Quicksand," seemed to follow a similar theme which has been prevalent throughout the One Chicago franchise this season - the past coming back to haunt certain individuals. After taking its mid-season break, the firefighting procedural will return for its winter premiere on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, with Station 51 jumping right back into yet another fire. NBC has released a trailer for Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 9, and it showcases true comradery within this team.

The video begins with the not-so new Station 51 Chief, Dom Pascal, (Dermot Mulroney), extolling the virtues of his firefighters, calling them a "strong group." While Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), was missing from the mid-season finale, his absence explained as a work trip to Michigan, the fan favorite character will return for the show's winter premiere. The c=shot clip ends with the team gearing up, and jumping right back into a blazing inferno where one life is rescued.

An Ominous Past Returns to Haunt 'One Chicago'

Detail-oriented audience members of the One Chicago universe would have most likely clocked the recurring theme of the past raring its head across board this season. Across the city on Chicago P.D., Officer Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) has been haunted by a mistake he'd made in the show's previous season. On Chicago Fire, the same dynamic is at play with Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso), albeit his past has come an exceedingly long way just to haunt him. Way back on Chicago Fire Season 1, Episode 10, Cruz made the decision not to rescue the leader of the gang, the Insane Kings, Flaco Rodriguez (José Antonio García). During this week's episode, Cruz learned that Flaco's cousin, Junior, had just been released from prison. Intent on knowing his fate after finding a bullet in his locker at the firehouse, Cruz is tracked down by Junior and the stage is set. How does this beef get resolved?

Speaking of the past, not alot is known about that of new Station 51 chief, Dom. After taking over from Eamonn Walker's Chief Boden at the start of this season, it is fair to say that it has been an entirely smooth transition. Despite previous heated clashes with some of his firefighters, the show's latest episode represented a thawing of relations between the captain and his troops. While Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) might be in line to become a captain and potentially replace Dom, the lieutenant seems content to remain under the present chief's guidance, saying:

“Dermot’s been such a wonderful addition. I’m very torn. I honestly don’t know what they’re going to do, and I can say that I don’t want him to go. And then I have weird guilt about Eamonn. I’m very close to Eamonn. He came back from London for a few days, and he’s been staying with us… I love the man dearly, and I love that character. And then when I, sometimes, say I really like Dermot, I feel weird.”

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 9 will premiere Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Stream past episodes on Peacock.

