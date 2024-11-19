When Wednesday's episode of Chicago Fire rolls in, it will serve as the fall finale for the thirteenth season of the procedural drama. Prior to the show returning earlier in the fall, it was revealed that Eamonn Walker would be departing Chicago Fire, leaving behind his much beloved role as Chief Boden. Boden's exit cleared the path for Herrmann (David Eigenberg) to take the reins as captain of Station 51. However, that didn't materialise, with Boden's replacement being Dom Pascal, played by Dermot Mulroney.

Given the nature of the clashes experienced so far within the unit since Dom took charge, there is an argument to be made that Herrmann would have been a better fit. The opportunity to be a captain, though, will once more present itself to Herrmann, and while he might have backed away the first time, - having got sick before the captain’s test - the firefighter is ready for the exam this time around and will see it through. In an interview with TV Line, the actor reveals, “He’s going to go to it, and he will not be alone because we have Mouch gearing up for another huge life change” as he takes on the lieutenant’s test.

As it is with most leadership positions, they tend to take those who occupy them away from the actual action and back to the rear from which they can run the show. It's a step-up Eigenberg believes his character is ready for, even as the stakes become higher. He added:

“When you take on an officer’s advancement, you step further away from the actual fire, but you also take on the responsibility of the lives. That’s a hard thing to do to worry about being responsible for people and also stepping away from the old life. And I think Hermann is ready for it, and we’ll see how that unfolds in the step towards chief.”

Might We Get a New Chief?

Being examined for a promotion isn't alien to Herrmann on Chicago Fire. The character had, in the show's seventh season, passed the test required to be promoted to Lieutenant. Should Herrmann ultimately scale the test to become a captain, the question remains? What does the show do with him, since Mulroney's Pascal currently sits as the captain of Station 51. Eigenberg reveals that he isn't eager to replace Chief Pascal either, adding:

“Dermot’s been such a wonderful addition. I’m very torn. I honestly don’t know what they’re going to do, and I can say that I don’t want him to go. And then I have weird guilt about Eamonn. I’m very close to Eamonn. He came back from London for a few days, and he’s been staying with us… I love the man dearly, and I love that character. And then when I, sometimes, say I really like Dermot, I feel weird.”

Chicago Fire Season 13 airs on Wednesdays on NBC. Stream past episodes on Peacock.

