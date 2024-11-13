Carver is moving through life like a zombie in Chicago Fire Season 13. After returning from furlough in Texas, he arrived with a girl from home who introduced him to a different life. Meanwhile, his relationship with Violet has deteriorated as each ignores their attraction to the other person and begins dating other people. While Carver has always had internal conflicts, Jake Lockett told TV Line that these conflicts have not ended but have started to manifest outward. The actor talked about this evolution, saying,

"He’s definitely a little more conflicted this season. Everything in the past seasons, he’s been very like, 'Hey, this is where I’m at.' This season, he’s a little bit more in conflict not only personally, but like interpersonally with other people in the firehouse, and I think that’s forced him inward again, and that’s what we’re dealing with."

The Many Conflicts of Sam Carver In 'Chicago Fire' Season 13.

Even with the external conflicts, Carver is still dealing with stuff about his family and how that informs his outlook on his life. But in Season 13, conflicts develop early when he returns to Chicago with a new girlfriend and acts like what transpired between him and Violet no longer exists. "He opened up with very big feelings with Violet, and then to come out of that not feeling received — Not even not received. I think if she would have just had a conversation with him, it would have been one thing, but the way it ended was such an explosion that I think it forced him back inward, and those boundaries came up," Lockett said of this relationship.

Still, conflicts have started to develop between him and Tori as she notices that he's not all in on their relationship. His performance at work has taken a hit, prompting Stella to step in and try to wrangle the situation. The allure of Firehouse 51 is that nothing goes unnoticed, and Lockett teased that in Episode 7, "Untouchable," someone steps in and tries to dissuade him. He talked about that conversation, saying,

"There’s some opportunity in this next episode that you’ll see where people in the firehouse…that I’m really excited about the audience seeing, because it’s people that I really respect on the show, as actors and as characters, that [are] forcing me to look in the mirror. Again, we’ll see if he responds in a way that puts him in the best light or if he doesn’t."

When did Carver react the best when confronted? Maybe this time's different. Watch "Untouchable" on Wednesday, November 13, or catch up with past episodes on Peacock.

