Happy New Year One Chicago fans! Welcome to a new year, and it's certainly kicking off early as Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will be returning to our screens on January 8, 2025. Ahead of 2024's end, the fall ratings for your favorite NBC shows saw the Chicago shows make it into the Top 5. Now, Chicago Fire returns from its midseason break with almost everyone attached to the long-running show facing varying degrees of drama. Ahead of the show's midseason premiere, NBC has released new photos that have us worried about what they might mean for Cruz (Joe Minoso).

The midseason premiere episode for January 8 is titled "A Favor," and it will see Cruz confront some decisions from his past and their potential consequences. In November's midseason finale episode, Cruz received an unprecedented gift in his locker as he found a bullet in his locker. The message was left by Flaco’s cousin, Junior (Richard Cabral), who was out of prison. The firefighter left Flaco, the gang leader, to die in a fire in Season 1. By the episode's end, Junior had tracked him down and wanted to speak with Cruz. Given the look on Cruz's face in the newly released images, that meeting is not exactly going well.

Other images from Wednesday's upcoming episode see Squad Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) prepare to teach an arson class at the academy, while his colleague, Mouch (Christian Stolte), searches for a victim’s next of kin. Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Mouch also seem to have received some form of good news in these recently released images. Could it mean the pair have enjoyed success in their respective captain’s and lieutenant’s tests? What does that mean for Chief Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) as the station chief going forward?

'One Chicago' Crossover's Return