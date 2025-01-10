Dick Wolf's long list of impressive procedural ventures includes some of television's best, but right now there may be no more exciting franchise in the genre than One Chicago. However, after a successful run in all three series' latest installments in late 2024, a winter break put each show on hiatus and left fans desperate for more.

Well, wait no longer, as One Chicago Wednesdays are returning very soon. Perhaps the favorite of the three for many, and the show sandwiched in the middle of programming, is Chicago Fire, with the ups, downs, and in-betweens of life at Firehouse 51 proving endlessly entertaining. So, without further ado, here's a look at where you can watch the return of Chicago Fire.

When is the 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Midseason Premiere Released?

Image via NBC

You can officially catch the return to the Chicago Fire Department at the fictional Firehouse 51 on Wednesday, January 8, at 9/8c. This date marks the official return of all One Chicago shows as NBC's hottest Wednesday viewing makes its 2024 bow.

Is the 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Midseason Premiere on TV?

Image via NBC

Just like the rest of the season, you'll be able to catch the return of Chicago Fire Season 13 live on NBC. The episode will be preceded by a return to Gaffney in Chicago Med at 8/7c, then followed by the flashing blue lights of P.D. at 10/9c.

Is the 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Midseason Premiere Streaming?

Image via NBCUniversal

For those who can't catch the show live, every episode of Chicago Fire Season 13 will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

For those without a subscription who will need one in time for a midseason return to Firehouse 51, here is a handy breakdown of Peacock's subscription plans:

Subscription: Inclusions: Price: Peacock Premium Ad-supported access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content. $7.99 per month/ $79.99 a year Peacock Premium Plus Ad-free access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content.

Download titles to watch on the go.

Live stream access to your local NBC station. $13.99 a month / $139.99 a year

Can You Stream 'Chicago Fire' Without Peacock?

Image via NBC

Unfortunately, besides checking out episodes on NBC.com or the NBC app, Peacock remains the only place to stream brand-new episodes of Chicago Fire.

Watch the 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Midseason Premiere Trailer

With the winter break on the horizon, Chicago Fire fans were left with the above teaser for episode 9, "A Favor", which gives a teasing glimpse into what the return to Firehouse 51 might entail. After an explosive first half for Season 13, this promo promises even greater odds stacked against the crew and even manages to explain Kelly Severide's (Taylor Kinney) absence from the mid-season finale, with his work trip to Michigan finally over. A logline for the coming episode reads:

"Cruz's past comes back to haunt him; Severide prepares to teach an arson class at the academy; Mouch searches for a victim's next of kin."

Excitingly, the return of One Chicago marks just three weeks until the hotly-anticipated crossover event, which will see all three shows join forces in a three-hour extravaganza. A synopsis for the crossover reads:

"When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. The calamity beneath the surface, however, sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own."

What's the Episode Schedule For 'Chicago Fire' Season 13?

Image via NBC

In case your memory might be hazy following one too many mince pies, here's a reminder of what has come before in Chicago Fire Season 13, and what is still to come.

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "A Monster in the Field" A new chief shakes things up at Firehouse 51. Violet and Novak work to uncover the truth behind a car crash. Cruz keeps a watchful eye on Severide and Damon's growing bond. Wednesday, September 25, 2024 2 "Ride the Blade" After Damon disobeys Kidd's orders in a call, he turns to Severide to protect him. Hermann searches for the perfect scent to spice things up with Cindy. Wednesday, October 2, 2024 3 "All Kinds of Crazy" Severide and Van Meter investigate a fire at a family-owned restaurant. Pascal questions Kidd's leadership. Wednesday, October 9, 2024 4 "Through the Skin" Violet risks her job to deliver a baby on a tragic call; Mouch, Capp and Tony help Cruz track down Javi's stolen bike; Damon's departure weighs on Severide. Wednesday, October 16, 2024 5 "Down the Rabbit Hole" Kidd and Severide investigate a trucking company responsible for a string of accidents; Herrmann recruits Kylie to help get new radios; Firehouse 51 celebrates Violet's birthday; Carver's allegiances are torn. Wednesday, October 23, 2024 6 "Birds of Prey" State Police impede Severide's investigation of a suspicious fire at a storage facility that uncovered ghost guns, Carver is back on thin ice with Kidd and Mouch has a winged nemesis at the station. Thursday, October 31, 2024 7 "Untouchable" Pascal and Severide revisit a storage facility fire searching for new evidence. Cruz aids Mouch's exam preparation. Novak proposes a whole blood program to Chief Robinson. Wednesday, November 13, 2024 8 "Quickstand" Herrmann and Mouch study for officer exams. Cruz gets an ominous sign. Carver cares for a dog whose owner was hurt during an emergency call. Wednesday, November 20, 2024 9 "A Favor" Cruz's past comes back to haunt him; Severide prepares to teach an arson class at the academy; Mouch searches for a victim's next of kin. Wednesday, January 8, 2025 10 "Chaos Theory" TBA Wednesday, January 15, 2025 11 TBA TBA Wednesday, January 22, 2025 12 Crossover Event When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. The calamity beneath the surface, however, sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own. Wednesday, January 29, 2025 13-22 TBA TBA TBA