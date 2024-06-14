This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Firehouse 51 welcomes a new chief from Miami, Dom Pascal, replacing Boden in Season 13.

Chicago Fire explores the lives of firefighters and paramedics in Chicago.

Eamonn Walker's character left the firehouse after a promotion within the CFD organization.

Going into Season 13, another new face will be in Firehouse 51. According to Deadline, Chicago Fire has decided to bring in someone new instead of promoting one of the existing senior firehouse members to the position previously held by Boden. After Eamonn Walker left his series regular duties, the character was promoted to a higher position in the CFD, which saw him leave his long-time residence at the firehouse. Chicago Fire will reportedly bring in a new chief from Miami, whose name is Dom Pascal, but could change later. The character has not been cast yet, with production currently looking for someone to bring them to life.

Like his successor, the character will be male with a lot of experience working in firefighting. Dom started his career in the CFD, but he has been a chief in Miami for the past ten years. He is hailed as someone cheerful who works well under pressure. His qualities are not similar to Boden, and his leadership style is quite different from Boden's. Where personal lives are concerned, Dom has a similar past to Boden's, where they are not together with their wives. Boden is divorced, while Dom is estranged from his wife.

'Chicago Fire' to Have Several New Faces in Season 13

Season 12 of Chicago Fire was historic, seeing departures and new arrivals. Several series regulars left at various points in the season, and the show brought in new faces to try to replenish Firehouse 51's waning staff. Alberto Rosende was the first to leave in the season premiere as he left with his aunt to learn more about his extended family. Soon after, Rome Flynn was brought in to replace Rosende's character, Gallo. Flynn left after six episodes, and the reason was never revealed. It's unclear whether the character will return in Season 13, but given that Flynn is set to appear in the upcoming season of Godfather of Harlem in a significant role, it seems unlikely.

Kara Killmer left the show after a decade on it; the void left by her character was filled by her coworker. That still left a space in Ambulance 61 that Jocelyn Huddon was cast to fill. Hudon is expected to appear in the upcoming season as Paramedic Novak. Michael Bradway was cast to fill the spot left by Flynn. He is expected to have a significant arc in the coming season after it was revealed that his character is related to someone in the firehouse. Other minor characters joined the cast in the season, including Paramedic Lennox (Wesam Keesh) and Dwayne Morris (Samuel B. Jackson), Ritter's secret boyfriend. It is unclear if the characters will appear in the upcoming season.

Chicago Fire The story of firefighters and paramedics in the city of Chicago, both on a personal and professional level. Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker Main Genre Action Seasons 12 Studio NBC

