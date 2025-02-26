Apart from passing glimpses of her character during calls and at the firehouse, much about the new Ambo 51 paramedic, Lizzie Novak (Jocelyn Huddon), is unknown. Chicago Fire has hinted at a complicated past for her but has never explored how complicated it is. That is set to change in upcoming episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13. In an interview with TV Line, Huddon said there are plans to dive into Novak's past to understand better why she acts and reacts the way she does. "There is something that comes up, eventually, in [Episode] 14 that gives us more of a sneak peek into her past and life and relationships," the actress said, even though she did not reveal what that is.

In Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 14, "Bar Time," A surprise visitor from Novak’s past joins Ambo for a late-night ride-along. Herrmann (David Eigenberg) faces a mountain of Chief-level training records and incident reports. Violet (Hanako Greensmith) catches Carver (Jake Lockett) in a lie," reads the official episode logline, teasing a deeper dive into Novak when someone joins the ambo she works in for a ride-along.

Novak Has a Dark Past, Teases Jocelyn Huddon