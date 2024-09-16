Numerous firehouse chiefs have proven that a firehouse is as good as its captain. Boden Wallace was the epitome of this, leading the charge in making Firehouse 51 the best it could be. When Chicago Fire Season 13 premieres later this month, the firehouse will be under someone new. Chief Pascal takes over from Boden, shaking up how the firehouse does things by introducing new methods. The season premiere images have been released, and the episode titled "A Monster In the Field" finds the team dealing with a huge fire at a smoke shop. The team sees the new chief in his natural habitat.

It's only natural that the season premiere introduces the chief, and the images show him in various situations. From an emergency to the common room and his office, the new chief appears to have settled in quite well. One image shows the team at a meeting as the new chief addresses them. Mouch, Severide, and Hermann are seen standing at the far end of the room, appearing to engage in small talk as they listen. Showrunner Andrea Newman revealed that his tenure would differ from Boden's, and the new chief "makes it clear right from the start that he is not Chief Boden."

The Age of Chief Dom Pascal Begins in 'Chicago Fire' Season 13