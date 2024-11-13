Chicago Fire teased some feelings in Sam Carver for his lieutenant when he joined the firehouse in Season 11. But in Season 13, Carver has already dated two women, and it doesn't seem like he harbors feelings for Stella anymore. Jake Lockett talked to TV Line about this storyline that would have shaken up the entire show but is seemingly dead. Firstly, anything involving Stella automatically concerns Severide, and that was something Carver would have dealt with. "Everyone who knows the show knows that Severide is a formidable person, so not the best move," Lockett began by admitting. However, feelings might not care whether there's a Severide. The actor spoke about whether Carver was in love with Stella, saying,

"I think there was history… I think love is a strong push — not that I’m saying it wasn’t there. But I think, really, what was there is the history and the not having found closure on the history in the past, and then walking into this situation, feeling like, 'Oh, man, here’s all this stuff that’s happening again. How do I deal with it?' I think it went a way that is best for Carver, for sure, and I’m happy with, for sure. But I think it was just a matter of him dealing with past emotions that he hadn’t closed the book on,"

Jake Lockett Thinks Pairing Carver with Violet Was For the Best.

A broken light bulb ignited something between Carver and Violet, and a will they/ won't they began. Lockett appreciated this pivot. "I feel good about it. I love working with Hanako [Greensmith]. She’s phenomenal, and Violet is such a raucous character. She’s someone who’s no-holds barred, willing to throw down with anybody. She’s such a good match for Sam in that regard, so I think that was good. I was excited about it. It was a great transition," the actor said. This shift was the best move for Carver as it offered him some growth opportunities and saved him some headaches, if not his job. Lockett talked about why this change was good for Carver, saying,

"I think it also allowed for opportunity to grow Carver in different ways because, obviously, there wasn’t much future in the other situation. So him [being] like, 'Hey, I’m just going to, like, lean into the firehouse, in general, and have this kind of organic thing pop up' was a really nice change.

However, it doesn't seem like the Violet situation is going well. Still, more can be done between Carver and Violet than with Stella. Tune in to Chicago Fire Season 13 to learn how Carver's relationship with Violet progresses on NBC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

