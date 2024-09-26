Dick Wolf is the mastermind behind some of the best-loved procedurals in the modern era. From Law & Order to FBI, millions of doting supporters tune in year upon year to indulge in the fast-paced formulaic television that proves unmissably indulgent time and time again. One such series created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, later becoming an enormously successful franchise, is Chicago Fire, the story of the lives of those working in the Chicago Fire Department at the fictional Firehouse 51.

Now a mainstay on screens for twelve years, Chicago Fire seems to be going from strength to strength, as the boundaries of procedural storytelling continue to be pushed. The upcoming Season 13 looks to bring the series back on track after the summer of industry strikes affected Season 12. So, with all that in mind, here's a look at exactly where you can watch Chicago Fire Season 13.

Image via NBC

Chicago Fire returned to its regular timeslot for Season 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, September 25.

Is 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Premiering on TV?

Image via NBC

You can catch the return of Chicago Fire for its thirteenth season live on NBC. The show will be at the heart of the One Chicago trilogy on Wednesdays, with a trip to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET/PT either side.

Is 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Available on Streaming?

Image via NBC

Sound the alarm, Chicago Fire Season 13 will once again stream on Peacock, with episodes available the day following their premiere. Currently, all twelve seasons of Chicago Fire to date are available to stream on Peacock.

For those without a subscription who will need one in time for a tenth return to Firehouse 51, here is a handy breakdown of Peacock's subscription plans:

Subscription: Inclusions: Price: Peacock Premium Ad-supported access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content. $6 per month/ $60 a year Peacock Premium Plus Ad-free access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content.

Download titles to watch on the go.

Live stream access to your local NBC station. $12 a month / $120 a year

Can You Stream 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Without Peacock?

Image via Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Unfortunately, besides NBC.com and the NBC app, Peacock will be the only place for you to stream Chicago Fire Season 13.

Watch the 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Trailer

​​​​​​

Although not a Chicago Fire-specific trailer, September 18 brought with it a teaser for all three returning One Chicago shows, and is available to watch above. Featuring interview segments with many from the trilogy of ensembles, for Chicago Fire fans, the inclusion of Firehouse 51's newest fire chief, Dermot Mulroney's Dom Pascal, makes for the highlight of the trailer, as the actor admits, "It's great to join Chicago Fire", whilst fans are treated to a sneak peek of Pascal running the station in his crisp new uniform. Mulroney’s character takes over the throne long held by Eamonn Walker’s Wallace Boden, an iconic mainstay of Firehouse 51 that was the biggest shock departure among a sea of others. Luckily for fans, the changeover is eased by the news that Walker will return in a cameo capacity, so his face won't be altogether gone from the series just yet. With this merry-go-round of changes comes the dawn of a new era of Chicago Fire, highlighted by showrunner Andrea Newman, who told NBC Insider, "It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead. Fans can expect some darker themes [in Season 13], with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51!" A teasing description via NBC for the upcoming thirteenth season reads:

"It's impossible to anticipate where Chicago Fire's endless action is headed next, but Chi-Hards can prepare for more high-stakes rescue missions and explosive Firehouse 51 drama with Mulroney's new fire chief at the helm. With some staffing shake-ups seen in Season 12 of Chicago Fire, viewers are perched to see how the firefighters navigate the latest challenges."

What's the 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Episode Schedule?

Image via NBC

Expectations are that, following the strike-impacted reduced 13 episodes of Season 12, Season 13 will bring the show back in full force as another 22 episodes have been ordered by NBC. With that in mind, and based on other information we currently have available, here's a look at the expected Chicago Fire Season 13 episode schedule.

Episode: Title: Description: Release Date: 1 "A Monster in the Field" A new chief shakes things up at Firehouse 51. Violet and Novak work to uncover the truth behind a car crash. Cruz keeps a watchful eye on Severide and Damon's growing bond. Wednesday, September 25, 2024 2 "Ride the Blade" After Damon disobeys Kidd's orders in a call, he turns to Severide to protect him. Hermann searches for the perfect scent to spice things up with Cindy. Wednesday, October 2, 2024 3 "All Kinds of Crazy" Severide and Van Meter investigate a fire at a family-owned restaurant. Pascal questions Kidd's leadership. Wednesday, October 9, 2024 4 "Through the Skin" TBA Wednesday, October 16, 2024 5 TBA TBA Wednesday, October 23, 2024 6 TBA TBA Wednesday, October 30, 2024 7 TBA TBA Wednesday, November 6, 2024 8 TBA TBA Wednesday, November 13, 2024 9 TBA TBA Wednesday, November 20, 2024 10 TBA TBA Wednesday, November 27, 2024 11 TBA TBA Wednesday, December 4, 2024 12-22 TBA TBA TBA