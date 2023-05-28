In 2012, audiences were introduced to Chicago Fire by Executive Producer Dick Wolf. The series quickly spawned three spinoffs that all take place in Chicago. The show follows the lives of the firefighters in Firehouse 51, who battle fires and rush to medical emergencies while dealing with each other's egos and the pressures of Chicago politics.

The show has been massively popular for NBC and has only grown in popularity as the series has progressed. Despite that, some seasons of Chicago Fire have been better than others. With Season 11 of the NBC drama having just concluded, here is a ranking of the best seasons so far.

11 Season 9 (2020-21)

Image via NBCUniversal

The firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 continue their pursuit to save lives in Chicago during the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic. In the season's final, "No Survivors", Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) struggles with whether to take on a promotion or send Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) to a new firehouse. The season concluded with Squad 3 trapped in a sinking ship with their status unknown.

RELATED: The 10 Best 'Blue Bloods' Episodes, According to IMDB

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the ninth season of Chicago Fire had a shortened season and production of the series had to adhere to COVID filming protocols. While the season was a nice distraction in a very difficult time, the limitations of what could be done with the season are evident.

10 Season 8 (2019-2020)

Image via NBCUniversal

Following the death of Brian "Otis" Zvonecek (Yuri Sardarov), the rest of the firehouse struggle to overcome the loss of their brother-in-arms. The season also featured the three-part crossover event "Infection", which saw the city of Chicago under the attack of flesh-eating bacteria.

The eighth season of Chicago Fire started strong but failed to continue the momentum of the early episodes and featured some of the series' weakest subplots. The season also saw the promotion of the character Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri), from recurring to part of the main cast.

9 Season 10 (2021-2022)

Image via NBCUniversal

The tenth season of Chicago Fire began with the daring rescue of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Squad 3 and much of the season was devoted to Sylvie Brett building a medical program to help save lives. The season also saw long-time character, Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) depart Chicago to raise his late friend's children in Portland, Oregon.

Season 10 was a transitional year for the Dick Wolf-produced drama. Following an early-season departure of lead actor Jesse Spencer, Chicago Fire struggled to find its footing before ending with an intense finale that involved a wedding between two of the show's lead characters.

8 Season 4 (2015-2016)

Image via NBCUniversal

Following accusations made against him, Battalion Chief Boden must investigate why he is being targeted and try to clear his name. The season also saw Matthew Casey and Gabriela Dawson get back together following her pregnancy as well as Christopher Herrmann's (David Eigenberg) bar, Molly's, being threatened with being shut down.

The fourth season of Chicago Fire featured a variety of interesting subplots and side characters while also introducing audiences to Stella Kidd. This season had its fair share of thrills while also involving the main cast and supporting cast in intriguing subplots.

7 Season 3 (2014-2015)

Image via NBCUniversal

The third season of Chicago Fire picks up immediately following the conclusion of the second season, with the Severide leading the squad through the collapsed building to find his friend and co-worker, Leslie Shay (Lauren German), deceased from the collapse. Much of the season followed the aftermath of those events with the firehouse moving forward and welcoming their newest paramedic, Sylvie Brett.

Season three of Chicago Fire felt the absence of one of the lead actors but overcame the departure without ignoring her impact. The season still had light moments, but the showrunners made sure to devote time to the impact of the loss.

6 Season 11 (2022-2023)

Image via NBCUniversal

Season 11 starts with Kidd and Severide fighting for their lives and ultimately surviving. Later in the season, however, Severide is moved out of Firehouse 51, causing Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) to take on the leadership role of Squad 3. The season also saw the return of Matthew Casey, who arrives to assist in a criminal case.

RELATED: The 10 Lowest Rated TV Shows Redditors Enjoyed

The 11th season of Chicago Fire did its best with the hand it was dealt. Long-time cast member Taylor Kinney was absent for most of the season, but the season utilized the other members of Firehouse 51 in interesting ways, namely Joe Cruz. While not the strongest overall season, season 11 proved to be a high note in recent years of Chicago Fire.

5 Season 5 (2016-2017)

Image via NBCUniversal

Season five of Chicago Fire began with firefighter Jimmy Borrelli (Steven R. McQueen) suffering a severe injury that leaves him unable to continue as a member of Firehouse 51. The season featured Severide contemplating leaving the firehouse and Casey and Dawson caring for and attempting to adopt a child that was displaced following a fire.

The fifth season saw many high-strung subplots, including Kidd and Severide being threatened by Kidd's ex-husband. Much of the season involved the cast overcoming personal conflicts, whether it be from other members of the firehouse or through the justice system.

4 Season 7 (2018-2019)

Image via NBCUniversal

The firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 battle fires and save lives. Their resolve is tested when a 25-story apartment complex is consumed by flames, trapping victims, including a friend's father, on the top floors. Also, Paramedic-in-Charge Sylvie Brett must learn to work with her new partner, Emily Foster (Annie Ilonzeh), following the departure of her friend, Gabriela Dawson.

With new additions to the cast, the seventh season of Chicago Fire continued the fresh approach of the previous season. The series also integrated well with the fellow Chicago universe shows with two separate crossovers.

3 Season 1 (2012-2013)

Image via NBCUniversal

After losing one of their own, firefighters Matthew Casey and Kelly Severide must lead their fellow crew mates and fight the fires that are impacting their city. In addition to the fires, they must balance their respective love lives and a Chicago Police Detective who is dead set on taking them down.

RELATED: 10 TV Shows Like 'Chicago Fire' For More Heartfelt Procedural Dramas

The first season of Chicago Fire introduced audiences to a variety of interesting characters and engrossed audiences with exciting storylines every week. The season also introduced fans to Hank Voight of the Chicago Police Department. While Voight would go on to be the main protagonist in Chicago PD, his role as an antagonist in this season's Chicago Fire was perfect.

2 Season 2 (2013-2014)

Image via NBCUniversal

The firefighters of Firehouse 51 continue to deal with the fires and medical emergencies that plague the Chicago region. Episode 20, titled "A Dark Day" featured Firehouse 51 teaming up with the Chicago Police Department to help rescue survivors of the bombing of the Chicago Medical Center.

Chicago Fire's second season built on the foundation laid by the show's first season. It didn't stray too far from the structure of the first season, but the storylines were tighter and the cast was further fleshed out. The season also featured the first crossover with Chicago PD, the second series in the One Chicago Universe.

1 Season 6 (2017-2018)

Image via NBCUniversal

The firefighters of Firehouse 51 continue their pursuit of keeping the citizens of Chicago safe, be it through fighting a raging warehouse fire or in Matthew Casey's case, running for political office. The season also saw Chief Boden, Severide and Casey investigate a fire at Donna Boden's (Melissa Ponzio), place of work.

The fifth season of Chicago Fire found a perfect balance of insane battles with fire and the drama that follows. Many of the season's best plots were more character-oriented, which provided a sense of weight and carried the season with the fire rescues oftentimes taking a backseat.

NEXT: The 10 Best 'Law & Order: Criminal Intent' Episodes