Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney is taking a leave of absence from the NBC drama. Kinney, who has been on the show since it premiered in 2012, will be missed by fans of the drama based on the lives of firefighters and paramedics as they work together to save lives. According to Deadline, the actor who plays Kelly Severide, a member of Rescue Squad 3, took the break to deal with a personal matter. Kinney’s leave of absence was reportedly confirmed by a source close to the production. It was also reported that the cast and crew were only informed about the actor’s absence on Friday. However, no official statement has been given by NBC or Kinney at the moment.

Due to Kinney’s absence, the scripts for future episodes might have to be rewritten to accommodate Kinney’s absence. Kinney’s Severide is a fan favorite, who was known as a ladies man before beginning a committed relationship with Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), with the two getting married in season 10. However, with more than ten episodes into season eleven, changing the script to fit Kinney’s absence might prove difficult, especially because of their marriage. On the other hand, since the couple got into their first fight as a married couple in episode twelve, it might not be so difficult despite the fact that they made up by the end of the episode.

In episode 12, which aired on January 18, Stella and Severide had a disagreement over a rescue mission, with Stella confronting Severide at home, suggesting that they shouldn’t be working together. The next episode is slated for release on Wednesday, January 25.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time a cast member will take a leave from the show. Back in 2021, Jesse Spencer, who played Captain Matt Casey, left the show for personal reasons after its 200th episode. The actor had revealed that he exited the show to focus on other things and his family. However, Spencer returned to the show for season 10 finale for Kelly and Stella’s wedding. Captain Matt Casey had promised to be Severide’s best man, and his move to Oregon couldn’t stop that from happening, proving their friendship.

New episodes of Chicago Fire air Wednesdays on NBC.