Taylor Kinney, who left Chicago Fire midway through its 11th season, is set to make a return in the upcoming 12th season according to a report from Variety. The exact number of episodes he will feature in has not been finalized, but sources indicate that his comeback is expected early in the season's run. Kinney plays the role of Kelly Severide.

In January, the actor took a hiatus from the NBC procedural to attend to a personal matter. Kinney's most recent appearance was in the 14th episode of Season 11, which aired in February. In the March 1 episode, his character was notably absent as Severide had left town to attend an arson investigation training program, seizing a significant opportunity that he couldn't pass up.

While the writers have already commenced work on the upcoming season, the lack of a premiere date is due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Notably, Andrea Newman, who previously served as co-showrunner alongside Derek Haas, is set to take the lead as showrunner for Chicago Fire's Season 12. It's worth mentioning that Haas, the co-creator of the series, decided to part ways with Wolf Entertainment, the studio behind the series, following the conclusion of Season 11.

Where Can I Watch 'Chicago Fire'?

While there had been ongoing speculations about NBC executives considering dismantling the renowned Wednesday night One Chicago programming block, fortunately, they ultimately opted to maintain the current arrangement. As it has been since 2014, viewers can continue to catch Chicago Fire on Wednesdays at 10/9c, flanked by both Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. For those who miss the live broadcast, all episodes are conveniently accessible for streaming on Peacock the following day. Subscriptions are priced at $5.99 per month with ads or $11.99 per month without ads.

You can read more about what to expect from Season 12 of Chicago Fire by checking out our guide to the series. And U.S. residents can stream the series on Peacock.

