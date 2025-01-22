Quite often in life, events occur that alter decisions we've previously set in stone, reversing them quickly. Season 10 of the popular medical drama series, Chicago Med, saw the hierarchical structure at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's emergency department change somewhat. The arrival of Dr. Lennox (Sarah Ramos), in recent months, has seen Steven Weber, who stars as Dr. Dean Archer in Chicago Med, lose some of his grip on power. It is not a switch which has entirely pleased Archer, and that's putting it mildly. After handing in his resignation in the dramatic fall finale of the show, Archer's mind was ultimately changed, after witnessing one of the most disturbing sights in the show.

In the fall episode, Dr. Sharon Goodwin's (S. Epatha Merkerson) life is endangered when her captor stabs her. Weber's Archer is the one who discovers her, his intervention proving crucial to her chances of survival. Speaking with ScreenRant, Weber discusses how that encounter altered Archer's mindset regarding his decision to depart Med. "The universe has intervened at the moment when he's just about to really give up what has amounted to a life's work," Weber told the outlet. "I don't think he even knows if he wants to continue in medicine anymore, and yet, he's given this opportunity, this choice to define himself in ways that he's been unwilling to do. And the whole trajectory of his character in this season has been towards a gradual understanding of his behavior in the past."

The months leading up to Goodwin's stabbing have not exactly been rosy relationship-wise between the doctor and Archer. Lennox's arrival on the scene being a colossal bone of contention between them. Despite that, seeing Goodwin in danger, Archer quickly moves in to assist. According to Weber, that encounter might have set straight Archer's mind, and his drive for power and authority within the hospital. The actor explains:

"His attitudes, his defensiveness, his kind of toxic masculinity. And it all came to a head when Lenox, a woman, kind of took his job and he's like, "Eff this, I'm out of here. Forget it." And he's about to leave, even though Hannah says, basically, "What are you doing, man? What is this?" And while no person can convince him, as I said, the universe has placed something in his lap, and he has to respond to it, and he does."

'One Chicago' Is Coming Together

Close

Chicago Med is part of the One Chicago universe created by Dick Wolf, which also comprises Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire. Allen MacDonald serves as showrunner and the show also stars Darren Barnet as Dr. John Frost and Brennan Brown as Dr. Samuel Abrams, among others. For the first time in five years, the vast One Chicago universe will come together for a highly anticipated crossover event. Weber's Archer is likely to be at the very heart of the action, and the actor teased the event which airs on Wednesday, January 29, saying, "This is like 'Avengers: Endgame'. Everybody comes in and they are going! And the audience is going to be screaming. That's all I'm going to say."

Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays at 8 pm. ET to catch new episodes of Chicago Med. Catch up with past episodes on Peacock.

Chicago Med The city's most highly skilled medical team saves lives, while navigating their unique interpersonal relationships. Release Date November 17, 2015 Cast Marlyne Barrett , S. Epatha Merkerson , Oliver Platt , Nick Gehlfuss , Brian Tee , Lorena Diaz , Yaya DaCosta , Torrey DeVitto Seasons 10 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Writers Michael Brandt Showrunner Michael Brandt Expand

