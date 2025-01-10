For most of Chicago Med Season 10, Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) has been engaged in a solo battle that has threatened to undo him. He was so used to being the king of the ED that when Dr Lenox (Sarah Ramos) was introduced in the season premiere, he felt like his place was no more. From tantrums to threats, Archer was at the end of the road before a disgruntled patient attacked Dr. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), and Archer saved her life in more ways than one. Going into the next episodes of Chicago Med, Archer's “actually in a fairly deep state of contemplation,” Weber told TV Insider. There will be some changes to the character as he lets go of his vices. Weber revealed how Archer changes in the upcoming episodes, saying,

“He knows that he’s, in a way, been called to this kind of work. In fact, maybe he feels a little bit more of that than he ever did, whereas it was to prove himself or to be a man or some of that crap. He did want to help people, but this is something more, so he sees himself in a different way that he’s trying to take the lessons he learned about personal connection, especially with Hannah [Jessy Schram], to his work and to the world in general. He’s thinking for the first time in his life about meaning, about mortality in a way that doesn’t frighten him or threaten him.”

Viewers Will Meet an "Upgraded" Archer in 'Chicago Med' Season 10.

George Burns/NBC

After deep contemplation, Archer decides it's no longer worth looking for a way to outdo Lenox even though she will continue to "trigger" him. “I’m not sure he is in that hyper-competitive mindset anymore,” said Weber. “I’m sure he’s now seeing that anything that comes his way is an opportunity for something, for not just business advancement, not just being a boss, but for learning,” the actor added. While some things about Archer will change, he won't do a complete 180°, more like a 45°. Weber teased the next version of Archer, saying,

". . . . He’s learning to assess that type of response to people and the world. So what does it mean? It just means that he’s still Archer, but he’s Archer 2.0. It’s like the Grinch: His heart is enlarging.”

Archer's new attitude will undoubtedly ease the pressure that has been building in ED and create a better work environment. Whether Dean remains committed to this new change remains to be seen, especially if Lennox pushes his buttons.

Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays at 8 pm. ET to catch new episodes of Chicago Med.

Your changes have been saved Chicago Med Release Date November 17, 2015 Cast Marlyne Barrett , S. Epatha Merkerson , Oliver Platt , Nick Gehlfuss , Brian Tee , Lorena Diaz , Yaya DaCosta , Torrey DeVitto Seasons 8 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Netflix , Peacock

