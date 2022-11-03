Asjha Cooper will be leaving NBC’s Chicago Med as her character, Dr. Vanessa Taylor, pursues a new career in the Philippines. Cooper’s departure was revealed in the latest episode and comes after a number of other actors have recently left the long-running medical drama.

Cooper, who took on the role of Dr. Taylor for two seasons (beginning in Season 6, where she joined the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as a first-year intern), revealed her withdrawal from the show in a conversation with her character’s mother. In the episode, Dr Taylor explained to her birth mother, Maggie Campbell née Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), that she would be taking a job in the Philippines. “This is my calling,” she said. This comes after a previous episode in which Dr Taylor and Dr Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) were caught illegally purchasing drugs for the hospital, which was low on supply.

Cooper’s cast-mate and on-screen mother, Barrett, took to Twitter to say good bye. “She’s going! A New Journey Begins! Will miss this one!” Barrett posted to her social media account, along with a short three-second clip of her character holding hands with Dr Taylor.

Image via NBC

Cooper’s departure from Chicago Med comes after several other actors departed from the series, including Brian Tee. As stated in a previous report from Deadline, Tee, who is an original cast member and has played Dr. Ethan Choi across all eight seasons, will make a final appearance in Season 8’s ninth episode airing on December 7. Tee will not be completely removing himself from the series, however, as he will be returning for his directorial debut in Episode 16. Sarah Rafferty, who played transplant surgeon Dr. Pamela Blake in Season 7, left the show on October 12, whilst Kristen Hager, known to viewers as Dr. Stevie Hammer, permanently left in March with the news that she and husband Matt Jones were expecting their first child (as announced on Hager’s Instagram). Guy Lockard, who played Dr. Dylan Scott, also left the show at the same time as Rafferty.

Chicago Med focuses on the staff of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s Emergency Department (ED). The series, which first premiered in November 2015 and has run for eight seasons, includes Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Yaya DaCosta, Jeremy Shouldis, Torrey DeVitto, Lorena Diaz, Courtney Rioux, and Dominic Rains amongst the cast. Chicago Med is created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead as the third instalment of Wolf Entertainment’s One Chicago franchise which includes Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and the short lived Chicago Justice.

Chicago Med currently airs on Wednesdays on NBC. In the meantime, check out Barrett's tweet and NBC's trailer for One Chicago down below: