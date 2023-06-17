Chicago Med remains a critical component of Dick Wolf's expansive One Chicago universe. IMDb's users have rated episodes across the show's tenure so far. What each of the top episodes have in common is that they showcase the best of this series, and highlight these characters at important crossroads.

A lot of times, season finales tie everything together and make the biggest impact. Other top-rated episodes come at critical moments for the doctors and nurses of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, or "Med". Each episode is action-packed and filled with emotional moments.

10 "Timing" Season 1, Episode 18

Chicago Med's first season finale was a massive shakeup for so many of the main characters. Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) in particular had to face the loss of his mentor. April (Yaya DaCosta) also has to face a life-changing diagnosis.

What made this season finale so effective is that it put many of the main characters to the test. It's easy to see how fans were so responsive to a story that delves deeper into these characters who were so new to the time.

9 "The Winds of Change Are Starting to Blow" Season 8, Episode 20

This episode came near the end of Chicago Med Season 8. Before the final two episodes, the story here brought everything to a head. The episode makes it perfectly clear just how difficult it had been for the staff to adjust to Jack Dayton's (Sasha Roiz) technological vision.

So much of the season preceding this was a meditation on the conflict between traditional medical practice and new technology. The fact that this episode illustrates the real consequences of unimpeded technological growth cements it as one of the most impactful episodes of the series.

8 "Look Closely and You Might Hear the Truth" Season 8, Episode 19

This episode was also the beginning of the end of Chicago Med's Season 8. After an entire season of supporting her mentor, Dr. Grace Song (T.V. Carpio) had to decide whether to go against him in the name of preserving patient safety. The staff has to face the human consequences of unrestricted technological development.

After an entire season of introducing Dr. Song and not doing much with the character, this episode made her endearing and easy to cheer for. This is the episode where it became clear that Dr. Song has a place on this team. Additionally, the setup for the conclusion of Dean's (Steven Weber) health issues is particularly poignant.

7 "What You See Isn't Always What You Get" Season 8, Episode 16

This episode featured Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram), Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Dr. Archer in the middle of a crisis when a patient gets stuck to the wall of an MRI machine. The team has to rely on their wits to determine what exactly is causing the patient such distress.

Any time the Chicago Fire crew in action at Gaffney, it elevates Med's story. This team-up alone makes the episode compelling from beginning to end. This pseudo-crossover also serves as a reminder that it's been far too long since fans have gotten a One Chicago crossover event.

6 "The Ground Shifts Beneath Us" Season 5, Episode 11

This episode featured the doctors and nurses of Gaffney on high alert after a plane crash at O'Hare airport. The plot thickened when there was the possibility that one of the victims of the crash was one of Gaffney's own. The team had to come together like never before to address the crisis.

What made this episode, so compelling was how much more fans got to know Dr. Sam Abrams (Brennan Brown) in a deeper way. This is a heartwarming opportunity for Gaffney to support Dr. Abrams. The humor on display also only intensifies the drama.

5 "With a Brave Heart" Season 4, Episode 22

Chicago Med's Season 4 finale was one of the most explosive finales of the entire series. Dr. Rhodes finally confronts the truth about Ava (Norma Kuhling). Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) also faces a crossroads and is left in mortal peril after facing a second chance at love.

The fact that the fate of so many characters is left in the balance speaks to how impactful this episode was. The explosiveness alone changed the series' future. The character exits paved the way for an entirely new cast that has grown and evolved.

4 "Does One Door Close and Another One Open?" Season 8, Episode 22

Chicago Med's Season 8 finale featured the departure of Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, and the end of Jack Dayton's vision for Gaffney. Gaffney's remaining staff were put at a turning point. It remains to be seen whether the hospital will be able to maintain its mandate and character going forward.

Will Halstead has been a constant part of Chicago Med from the very beginning. As the series faces a future without him, this episode provided an important opportunity to appreciate everything this character has meant. A guest appearance by Dr. Manning herself just ties everything together.

3 "I Could See the Writing on the Wall" Season 8, Episode 18

Dr. Song made a massive effort to launch her pilot program at Gaffney as part of Jack Dayton's vision. Dean and Dr. Charles also disagreed over the best course of action to treat a mutual patient. The team also had to come together to save a pregnant patient with an underlying condition.

This is another action-packed episode that compelled the team to come together in new and dynamic ways. Specifically, seeing Dean and Dr. Charles confront their radically different approaches to patient care made them each more relatable. The fact that they were able to come together in the end for their patient proves what phenomenal doctors they both are.

2 "Infection, Part II" Season 5, Episode 4

This episode was one part of a crossover between Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. that chronicled emergency responders facing a biological terrorist. The Gaffney staff had to deal with a new flesh-eating bacterium while more and more of the city became infected.

This entire crossover is arguably the strongest crossover of this entire TV universe. It's clear how well all of these teams work together in times of crisis. The twists and turns didn't stop, and every team was put to the test. This episode was an example of how good inter-universe crossovers can be at their best.

1 "Never Let You Go" Season 4, Episode 19

This episode featured the Gaffney team on lockdown after a gunman threatens staff and patients. April had to perform an emergency procedure on a child after Ethan (Brian Tee) was incapacitated by the gunman. Dr. Rhodes' father also faced a medical emergency of his own.

It's hard to recall a more dramatic episode of Chicago Med, or one with such high stakes. This massive crisis put everyone to the test. Each character on the series met this challenge by showing the best of themselves and remaining laser-focused on keeping their patients safe.

