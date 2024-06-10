The Big Picture Brian Tee has returned to direct an episode of Chicago Med, keeping fans hopeful for Dr. Choi's return in future seasons.

Tee mentioned potential return storylines involving major catastrophes and old crew members coming back to help fix things at the hospital.

Tee expressed interest in directing episodes of Chicago Fire or Chicago P.D., highlighting the challenges of shooting outside compared to indoors.

Since leaving his Chicago Med character behind in Season 8, Brian Tee has not strayed away from the medical drama. He has returned several times to sit in the director's chair, directing Season 9, Episode 11 of late. This means that fans have not been able to see what Dr. Ethan Choi is up to since he left to open a mobile clinic. Tee talked to TV Line about Dr. Choi's potential return in future seasons and revealed that "there's always conversation [about] returning on screen," Tee has seen his Chicago Med family several times since he left the show. Sadly, however, a proper storyline has still not materialized, something he spoke about, saying,

“It’s interesting. I think, every season, Chicago Med goes through a bit of a flux, but I get to come back, and I play with all the cast and the crew on the director side of things. So we’ll always start that conversation, and if the right time or the right storyline comes along, maybe it might happen. So it’s kind of one of those things that you never say goodbye to.”

Dr. Choi is still a doctor even after leaving Med, and when asked how he thinks the character would make a comeback, Tee talked about that, saying,

“I think probably the hospital needs help. Some kind of tragedy is about to happen, some kind of major catastrophe drama, and maybe they bring back myself and Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and [Ethan’s wife] April (Yaya DaCosta) and bring back some of the old crew to kind of fix things to what it was.”

Brian Tee Wants to Expand His One Chicago Portfolio

Image via Prime Video

It is not uncommon for former One Chicago stars to return to direct some episodes. However, they usually stick to the shows they know best. Tee talked about taking up the challenge of directing a show he has no experience of. He revealed that he is interested in tackling an episode of Chicago Fire or Chicago P.D.. He previewed some challenges he anticipates, saying,

"That would be my next thing. It’s not quite on the docket yet. I mean, it’s on the docket for me, hopefully. So we’ll see. Everyone there, as far as P.D. and Fire, are doing incredible work. And I know it’s a lot harder to shoot because they shoot outside. Us on Chicago Med get to be indoors most of the time. So that will be much more of an adventure as far as my directing is concerned.”

Tee was latest seen in Expats alongside Nicole Kidman and will next appear in Reacher Season 3. Catch up with Chicago Med on Peacock.

Chicago Med The city's most highly skilled medical team saves lives, while navigating their unique interpersonal relationships. Release Date November 17, 2015 Cast Marlyne Barrett , S. Epatha Merkerson , Oliver Platt , Nick Gehlfuss , Brian Tee , Lorena Diaz , Yaya DaCosta , Torrey DeVitto Main Genre Drama Seasons 9 Studio NBC

WATCH ON PEACOCK