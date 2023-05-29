Chicago Med is one of the more recent entries into Dick Wolf's gargantuan TV franchise, even though it's been on the air since 2015. The series focuses on the staff of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The staff are an eclectic mix. They each bring their own perspective to their profession.

In existing on this spectrum, each character varies in likability. Some, like Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) are tested with the burden of leadership and balancing this with compassion. Others, like Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) lead with love in providing care.

9 Dr. Dean Archer

Steven Weber in Chicago Med. Photo Courtesy of NBC.

Dr. Archer (Steven Weber) is a military man and a mentor. He has a crusty exterior and a no-nonsense approach to patient care and professional relationships with his colleagues. He's an outspoken advocate against the newest medical technology, fearing it will cause more harm than good.

RELATED: The 10 Lowest Rated TV Shows Redditors Enjoyed

The fact that Dr. Archer is often so closed off as a character makes it difficult to get to know and like him. When he allows himself to be vulnerable, he comes across as sweet. Unfortunately, he lacks the ability to let himself be helped by those who love him most.

8 Dr. Will Halstead

Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) has been a hallmark of Chicago Med from Day 1. From misguided romances to elaborate plans to save the hospital, his chaos has always made him a fan favorite. Even though the character is beginning a new chapter, his legacy will live on.

His brazenness has gotten him into trouble on more than on occasion. While he often has good intentions, he lets his ego get in the way. Sometimes, he doesn't know when to leave well enough alone and when to back away from an unnecessary fight.

7 Dr. Ethan Choi

Brian Tee in Chicago Med. Photo Courtesy of NBC.

Another military man, Dr. Choi's leadership has been essential for his team. Even after being shot and ultimately leaving his team, his legacy lives on. His relationship with April (Yaya DaCosta) him a more likable character overall.

RELATED: The 10 Best Celebrity Cameos in TV Shows

While Dr. Choi too always has his patients' best interests at heart, he often plays by the rules to an unnecessary degree. His love of rules can often get in the way of him making seemingly logical decisions. Hopefully, he has taken the best of his skills to his new career outside of Med.

6 Dr. Crockett Marcel

Dominic Rains in Chicago Med. Photo Courtesy of NBC.

Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) is the pretty boy surgical wunderkind on whom Med's future rests. He balances wanting to stay on top of the latest medical advancements with wanting the best outcomes for his patients. He has the potential to be a great mentor to the next generation.

Crockett is at his most likable when he's advocating for his patients and galvanizing his colleagues in the name of a just cause. His ego is liable to get in the way of his good intentions, but he's mostly able to come around.

5 Dr. Natalie Manning

Torrey DeVitto in Chicago Med. Photo Courtesy of NBC.

Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) was the glue that held the main Med crew together. She is a top-rated pediatrician and always kept a cool head when in the thick of the wildest emergencies. Even though she's moved on, she continues to be mentioned by her former colleagues.

RELATED: 10 Broadway Stars Who Appeared on 'Law & Order: SVU'

Dr. Manning's care for her patients and their families made her a class act. While her actions sometimes fell outside of rules and regulations, everything she did came from a place of caring. She was also a true friend to her colleagues, supporting them in their times of need.

Sharon Goodwin

S. Epatha Merkerson in Chicago Med. Photo Courtesy of NBC.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) keeps Med running like a well-oiled machine. She balances leadership and compassion and is always approachable. Her nursing background puts her in a uniquely strong position to provide guidance and support.

What makes Sharon so likable is her fearlessness. She is never afraid to stand up to those in power to protect patient care. She always supports her staff as they strive to do what's best for all of their patients.

4 Maggie Lockwood

Marlyne Barrett in Chicago Med. Photo Courtesy of NBC.

Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) is Med's charge nurse. She is the one who keeps the ER running amidst the chaos. She has survived cancer and continues to be a force when advocating for her patients.

RELATED: Every Major Streaming Service's Best Original Series, Ranked

The fact that Maggie is such a supportive friend makes her among the most likable characters in this series. She balances this with humor and gently poking fun at her colleagues' sometimes chaotic love lives.

3 April Sexton

Yaya DaCosta in Chicago Med. Photo Courtesy of NBC.

During her tenure, April was one of Med's most beloved nurses. She left to advance her career and obtain her qualification as a Nurse Practitioner. She is also the childhood friend of Chicago Fire's Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney).

April isn't just likable on her own, although she very much is. She always knows what she's capable of, and never hesitates to use her authority to benefit her patients. She makes Ethan, who would otherwise be mostly insufferable, into a likable enough character.

2 Dr. Hannah Asher

Jessy Schram in Chicago Med. Photo Courtesy of NBC.

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) is a newer addition to the team at Med. She's an OBGYN who is currently in recovery and in the process of rebuilding her life and career. She's good friends with Dean. She's also one of the first to point out systemic problems in the healthcare system.

What makes Hannah so likable is her authenticity. She has fought for so long to get to wear she is, and she is always ready to help someone else facing the same journey. Her lack of judgment and quick empathy make her easily endearing.

1 Dr. Daniel Charles

Oliver Platt in Chicago Med. Photo Courtesy of NBC.

Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) is one of Chicago Med's original characters. He has mentored several up-and-coming psychiatrists. Most recently, he has begun an endearing relationship with a fellow staff member Lilliana (Alet Taylor).

What makes Daniel the most likable character on Chicago Med is the fact that he creates a utopian vision of mental healthcare. It's difficult to imagine such a caring psychiatrist spending this amount of time just listening to his patients. He also has a subtle and wicked sense of humor.

NEXT: 10 Cancelled TV Shows That Are Still Worth Watching, According to Reddit