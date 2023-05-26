When it comes to medical dramas, we are bound to encounter moments that really tug at the heart strings and make us feel all the feels. Whether it is a triumphant moment of victory or a horrific moment of loss, we encounter heavy emotions throughout these shows for a reason – because they resonate with us.

The medical drama Chicago Med is no exception. Throughout it’s already eight seasons, there have been immeasurably heartbreaking moments shared and explored. The death of a loved one. Saying goodbye to a significant other. Or simply remembering what could have been, this show has truly broken our hearts more than once, and yet we keep coming back, because it is that good.

10 Never Going Back to Normal - S5:1

In the opener for season five, we saw as many of our favorite characters (and some of our least favorites, as well) encountered pain and struggle. Will and Natalie (Nick Gehlfuss and Torrey DeVitto) are seen coming into the OR to be treated for the attack that left us wondering if they were ok at the end of last season. The drama ensued, and our hearts ached for their troubles.

Perhaps the greatest heartbreak from this episode, though, came in the form of the loss of Dr. Ava Bekker (Norma Kuhling). Even though she was on the moral decline for a while, and her actions made her very unlikeable, her exit was devastating. Like her or hate her, no one deserves to feel as hopeless as she did in her final moments, and for that, it was a tragic and painful loss to witness.

9 Death Do Us Part – S4:9

Just when we finally thought we were going to get to see Will and Natalie start their happily ever after, everything just falls right apart. Not to mention the trauma of marriages torn apart by brain tumors and the horrific sadness of babies who simply cannot be saved. It is tragedy after tragedy in this episode.

The two greatest pains we feel during this episode are when Will finally makes it to the church to marry the love of his life – only to tell her he has to go into witness protection, leaving her horribly wounded and alone. The other, however, is when April (Yaya DaCosta) decides to stay with and comfort the unsavable baby until the end – likely one of the most heart-wrenching moments ever on this show.

8 I Can't Imagine the Future – S5:9

While there was drama enough for the entire cast to share in this episode, the part that really gets to the heart of everything is what happens between Caroline (Paula Newsome), Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt), and Robin (Mekia Cox). Such a raw and painful family dynamic, watching as those we love decline in health.

While the writing was on the wall for the end of Caroline’s life throughout the few episodes prior to this, it is never easy to see those we love come to their end. For Robin, this is exactly what created the ultimate heartbreak – she was not going to get the chance to see her mom again, and she was absolutely devastated – and we fell into the pit of despair with her in those moments.

7 The Poison Inside Us – S4:7

While this episode does not have any one defining moment of heartbreak, it inundates us with moment after moment of painful struggle. It seems that right out of the gate, this episode has each of its many characters experiencing pain and loss and difficulty.

There is the obvious heartbreak of the hospital having to shut down due to a chemical spill that causes an evacuation and difficulty therein. There is the underlying issues of those left inside fighting to find ways to not only survive, but also to figure out how to treat their patients as well.

6 The Ground Shifts Beneath Us – S5:11

This episode held more disappointment than heartbreak, but there were elements of both, that is for sure. With a nearby plane crash bringing an endless number of victims in for treatment, the devastation was very present and disheartening, but one moment stands out as the most curious.

Will Halstead wanted to create a place within the hospital that could be a safe injection site in hopes of making it a life-saving place for drug use. While he had amazing intentions, and his heart was in the right place, the hospital board did not agree, which caused him to find a way to go out on his own with a friend to provide the safe site in a less than ideal and legal method – which could cost him his job.

5 With a Brave Heart – S4:22

There isn’t a person in this world who actually enjoys receiving bad news or a painful diagnosis such as cancer. It was in the final moments of this finale, however, that we hear a devastating word that Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) is going to now be dealing with metastatic breast cancer.

Talk about a dreadful and suspensive-driven cliffhanger! Dropping news like that in the final moments and then leaving the audience to wonder what will come of this beloved character is truly heart-stopping and is up there with all time gut-punches in TV history.

4 Never Let You Go – S4:19

A disgruntled boyfriend with a gun takes the emergency department hostage because he wants his demands about his pregnant girlfriend met. This situation leads to a series of wild events and revelations about a few of the hospital staff.

In the final scenes of this episode, we see as Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) takes a step back and takes inventory of the disaster that has taken place in the hospital. A highly emotional Goodwin stands in stoic shock, then receives an emotional embrace from Caroline Charles (Newsome).

3 It's All in the Family – S5:6

After a very tumultuous situation with Will and a young Jehovah’s Witness man in need of surgery and blood transfusions and some stressful moments between Will, Natalie, and Philip, it was revealed that the engagement between Philip and Natalie was all fake. This caused Will to run to the rescue.

After Natalie decided to break things off with Philip, she was left with an emotional decision about her and Will. She decided that she could no longer handle the emotional turmoil of their relationship, and she angrily pleaded with him to stay out of her life – leaving us broken and devastated for them.

2 Guess it Doesn't Matter Anymore – S5:10

In a genuinely emotional episode dealing with drug addiction, we find a former patient of Will’s who is actively struggling with drug use. She is brought in with her son, and after much disagreement and painful consideration, Natalie calls Child Protective Services.

Despite Will’s initial upset and protest, he knows in his heart that it was the right choice. The episode ends, however, with Lynn being returned to the emergency department because of an apparent overdose, and despite his best efforts, Will is forced to pronounce her dead.

1 I Will Come to Save You – S6:16

In this episode we are forced to say goodbye to two of our favorite characters as both Torrey DeVitto (Natalie) and Yaya DaCosta (April) decided to not return for the following season. On top of this tearful realization, another favorite becomes horrifically injured at the hands of an upset former patient.

Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), after attempting to calm an upset former patient, is shot in the chest in the hospital parking lot. Despite the appearance that things will ultimately be ok for Choi, it was a moment that both shocked and mortified audiences, as it was left uncertain what his fate might be.

