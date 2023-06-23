Chicago Med may be one of the later additions to Dick Wolf's expansive television universe. The team at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is always on call to handle the wildest emergencies. Each season introduces new characters and new storylines.

While each season of this flagship medical has had something to offer, some seasons were better than others. Some seasons, like Season 8, contained misguided storytelling and strange character development. By contrast, some seasons, like Season 5, contain thrills and endearing character development in equal measure.

8 Season 1 (2015-16)

Chicago Med Season 1. Photo Courtesy of Season 1.

The premiere season introduces the main characters, as well as shows how this series integrates into the One Chicago universe. Each character has to stake out their place in this massive franchise.

RELATED: The 10 Most Ridiculous Episodes in TV Medical Dramas, Ranked

While the first season has its charm, it does take a little bit to get off the ground. The sheer number of characters made it difficult to focus on everyone's motivations and how they fit into the larger team.

7 Season 8 (2022-23)

Photo Courtesy of NBC

Season 8 of Chicago Med had so much potential. The set-up of the conflict between traditional medical care and new technology could have led to a topical commentary on a real-world issue. Sadly, the stories don't come together by the end.

Unfortunately, so much of Season 8 feels incomplete. Perhaps it's because of the high turnover, but so many characters get left in a kind of limbo. Season 8 also features the departure of major main characters including Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss).

6 Season 6 (2020-21)

Photo Courtesy of NBC

Like many other medical shows, Chicago Med and One Chicago chose to handle the real-life COVID-19 pandemic. Also like most other medical shows, these stories generally fall flat and come across as inauthentic.

RELATED: The 9 Best Western TV Miniseries of All Time, Ranked

While there are some interesting storylines in the wake of the pandemic, none of them come together in a compelling way. Rather than focusing on the future where COVID is a part of the healthcare landscape, so much of the season focuses on mentioning the virus once, maybe twice, and then never again.

5 Season 2 (2016-17)

Photo Courtesy of NBC

After the first season, Chicago Med settles into itself by the second season. Viewers now know the staff, and what made them tick. For example, we got to know more about Maggie's (Marlyne Barrett) family dynamics. Additionally, Dr. Sarah Reese (Rachel DiPillo) continues to learn and grow and become a doctor she was always meant to become.

The fact that this season focuses on delving into backstories and context makes it easier to relate to them and cheer for them as the story goes on. Relationships are also established, and workplace dynamics are solidified. The explosive season finale features Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) getting shot by a former patient.

4 Season 3 (2017-18)

Photo Courtesy of NBC

Picking up immediately after Season 2, Chicago Med Season 3 focuses on the fallout from Dr. Charles being shot. Additionally, this season focuses on Dr. Charles' daughter, Dr. Robin Charles (Mekia Cox) and her struggles with mental health.

RELATED: Every Season of '24', Ranked From Worst to Best

Season 3 solidifies the ensemble that this series has become known for along with the rest of this franchise. The fact that Dr. Charles and Dr. Reese continue to develop as mentor and mentee respectively ground the rest of the story.

3 Season 7 (2021-22)

Photo Courtesy of NBC

Chicago Med Season 7 features one of the most compelling throughlines for the entire season. Dr. Halstead's investigation into physicians accepting kickbacks is an authentic story ripped from real-life headlines.

While this series sets the stage for several high-profile exits, the characters that remain come to a crossroads. This puts this ensemble directly in the line of fire. The fact that they must all rely on one another strengthens the team in a tangible way.

2 Season 4 (2018-19)

Photo Courtesy of NBC

Chicago Med Season 4 makes use of the rest of the One Chicago franchise, including Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. Will in particular is put in the cross-hairs as he gets involved with a mob. Members of the Med team are also put in peril, driving up the stakes exponentially. A helicopter crash and a drive-by shooting are just part of the high octane and emotional thrills featured on this season.

RELATED: From 'Succession' to 'BoJack Horseman': The 15 Best TV Intros of All Time, According to Reddit

This season is also heartbreaking, as Will and Natalie (Torrey DeVito) are so close to finally being together. Watching their relationship come to a grinding halt makes it more apparent how much these two were meant to be together all along. Theirs is one of the strongest romances on the series, and this season makes it easy to invest emotionally.

1 Season 5 (2019-20)

Photo Courtesy of NBC

Chicago Med Season 5 capitalizes on the drama of the previous season. Everyone has to deal with the consequences of last season's stakes. This season also introduces Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) who has become an indispensable part of this team.

Many of the storylines in this season could have been played for cheap thrills. Instead, each reveal, each shocking accident, and emergency adds emotional depth to these characters and the entire ensemble. This season is also a part of one of the best One Chicago crossovers that the franchise has featured so far with the "Infection" storyline.

KEEP READING: 10 TV Shows With the Most Satisfying Endings, According to Reddit