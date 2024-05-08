The Big Picture Dr. Ripley's dark past haunts him as old friends reappear in Chicago Med Season 9, triggering volatile situations.

A lawsuit forces Ripley to confront his past during a deposition, leading to a bonding moment with Dr. Charles.

Since Dr. Ripley joined the Chicago Med ER, the show has peeled back layers to reveal a flawed character with a brutal past. One of his biggest triggers was his past relationship with Dr Charles (Oliver Platt), but they have since hashed that out. A new problem from the past came up when Sully sought him out, bringing the worst out of Dr Ripley. Luke Mitchell talked to TV Line about what's ahead for his character. He teased an even darker version of Ripley―darker than tackling a patient like a WWE star in the ER. The past becomes a monster for Dr. Ripley when Sully's girlfriend arrives at Med seeking medical help. She's pregnant, but Sully (Daniel Dorr) has not told her about the cancer diagnosis. Soon after, Dr. Asher becomes curious about Dr. Ripley's past when former friends of his start dropping by the hospital. Things will become challenging for Ripley as Sully comes in for his treatment. Mitchell talked about what was coming, saying,

"Sully comes back into the storyline in Episode 11 and is around for a couple of episodes. And so, anytime that Sully’s in the picture, I think he adds the volatility to Ripley because Ripley’s just still trying to figure out how to mesh his two worlds, this past that he thought he’d left behind and his present that he’s currently flourishing in. And then part of the storyline is another character from Ripley’s past comes in, which turns out to be Sully’s girlfriend, who’s pregnant, and that brings in Asher to that dynamic because Lynn, Sully’s girlfriend, has a bit of a complicated pregnancy. So then Dr. Asher starts coming in, and then she starts getting curious about Ripley’s past because, all of a sudden, she’s introduced to these people. That makes things challenging."

Dr. Ripley Can't Escape His Past

The past continues to define Dr. Ripley's present life when he is involved in a lawsuit. His patience runs out during a deposition when a lawyer asks about Ripley's past, something he doesn't want to discuss. Mitchell talked about how this could present a bonding moment between Dr Ripley and Dr. Charles, saying,

"But then, also, the other thing that makes things challenging is this lawsuit, and Ripley takes part in a deposition in Episode 11, and everything seems to be going very smoothly until the lawyer starts asking questions about Ripley’s past and his family and absent parents and things like that, which obviously triggers him and leads him to let off some steam, perhaps, and also, I think, leads to a bit more of a bonding experience with Dr. Charles, who will naturally catch Ripley letting off steam."

