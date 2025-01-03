We’re less than a week away from the Chicago Med midseason premiere, which will see the team struggle to save the life of “one of their own.” Although the episode airs on Wednesday, January 8, fans can have an idea of what’s coming as TV Insider has dropped a series of images just at the right time. Titled “No Love Lost,” its logline reads:

“The team fights to save the life of one of their own; Frost (Darren Barnet) and Abrams (Brennan Brown) butt heads with their patient. Asher (Jessy Schram) helps a religious young woman with an ectopic pregnancy.”

The last viewers saw of Chicago Med was on November 20, 2024, with the “Love Will Tear Us Apart” episode in which Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) was stabbed by the wife of a patient who died due to a blood shortage in the middle of a devastating accident. Meanwhile, Archer (Steven Weber) planned to resign after being demoted from co-chief alongside Lenox (Sarah Ramos), and as he dropped off his letter, Dr. Goodwin used that distraction to escape. Archer saw her just as the elevator door closed, and her attacker came up behind her. This may lead him to change his mind about resignation, but fingers crossed!

In the midseason premiere images below, one of which shows someone under the knife, Dr. Goodwin appears to have gotten help, but it remains unclear if she’s the one in surgery. Not to mention, Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt), a close friend of Dr. Goodwin, and Peter (Marc Grapey), the head of the hospital’s legal department, observe the operation while everyone on the team looks worried. In a couple of days, fans will get their answers and finally learn Dr. Goodwin's fate.

One Chicago Keeps Proving Its Supremacy