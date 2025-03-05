Every woman has got a breaking point and Dr. Hannah Asher's (Jessy Schram) was quite high when it came to her relationship with Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) on Chicago Med. For the most part of their relationship, Asher would always be the bigger person, bending over backwards to accommodate the excesses of her beloved Ripley. But alas, she's had enough. Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 14, "Acid Test", delivered a difficult breakup for the couple. After Ripley encounters a nun who perceives his troubles and offers some words of advice, he rushes to profess his love for Asher. But unfortunately, his realization comes too late as Asher called it quits, leaving an already broken Ripley crushed.

A breakup in itself is bad enough, but combine that with a temporary suspension from work, and you have a situation that could shatter even the toughest of people. It's a quagmire that Ripley could have avoided had he heeded Hannah's warnings. As someone who has battled addiction herself, Hannah tried to caution Ripley about using alcohol to cope with his best friend’s death. Finally, when the inevitable I told you so moment arrived, she decided she was done trying to save him. As painful as their split was, it might be exactly what Ripley needs — a wake-up call to finally face his demons and seek the help he’s been avoiding. The million-dollar question now is whether there’s still a chance for reconciliation. Could Hannah ever take Ripley back? When asked this question in his recent ScreenRant interview, Mitchell said:

"I am an eternal optimist, and I do think there is always hope. I will say that this has been in the cards for a little while now. I think it is exactly what needed to happen. I think Ripley has fallen on hard times, and as sad as it was to watch the breakup scene, and to see Ripley drop the L-bomb for the first time, and for Asher to just turn away and say it's not enough—good for her. I think Ripley isn't good enough for her at this moment, and he's got to do some serious work on himself if he is to become good enough for her. So yeah, as it's difficult to watch, I think it's an important part of both of their stories right now."

Is 'Chicago Med' Foreshadowing An Archer-Asher Romance?

Within the world of Chicago Med, sparks are always flying, and there's always a possibility for romance. Should the next episode "Down in a Hole" really end with a dreaded fate for Ripley that will see his character leave the show, then Hannah will be free to entertain a different love interest, one that has been subtly foreshadowed this season — Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Webber). It will be your classic friends-to-lovers troupe, one that could be divisive among the fandom, considering some seem to prefer their relationship is best left platonic. But let's not get ahead of ourselves, because there's no telling what Chicago Med has got up its sleeves regarding Ripley's fate.

