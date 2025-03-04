Everything is not okay with Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) in Chicago Med Season 10. He lost the stability he'd been trying to develop for several months now after someone he'd physically assaulted showed up at the Med with serious injuries. He was suspended, and his girlfriend reached the end of her rope with him. Ripley is in a dark place, and "it doesn’t get much darker," Mitchell told TV Line. He discussed how the character is fairing after losing his job and relationship, saying that "He’s not good. He’s really not good." While other people are trying to reach out to him, Ripley ices them out. Mitchell talked about Ripley's isolation, saying:

"At the start of the episode, Dr. Frost (Darren Barnet) is reaching out to him to talk, because, obviously, he suspects that Ripley’s not good, and he doesn’t pick up that call. Ripley’s wrestling his demons, and in the midst of that wrestle, this event kind of takes place, which, in a lot of ways, fast-tracks the wrestling as the circumstances turn a little dire."

Ripley Puts His Life In Danger During a Well Rescue In 'Chicago Med' Season 10, Episode 15

In the episode "Down In a Hole," airing this Wednesday, Mitchell finds a mother and her daughter who are trapped in a well. Rescue efforts begin and Ripley reunites with Mouch (Christian Stolte) from Chicago Fire to save the women. Filming the episode was "a lot," said Mitchell. "It’s maybe the most challenging episode I’ve ever shot, but I relished every second of it, and it was a pleasure and a privilege to get an episode like this," he added, revealing that moving from indoor shoots to an outdoor shoot was a major challenge. Mitchell teased that Ripley might have bitten more than he can chew with the well rescue. He revealed that the character's fate might not be good by the episode's end, saying,

"He kind of ends up finding himself in, arguably, worse danger than they were in. I don’t know exactly what I can spoil, but it is a life-or-death situation from the outset with the mother and daughter, but then, certainly, by the end of the episode, for Ripley."

As Ripley deals with the rescue, "An old friend from Frost's TV days shadows Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) [and] Asher (Jessy Schram) discovers an extremely rare condition in her patient's ultrasound.” Tune in to NBC this Wednesday at 9 p.m. to see what befalls Ripley.

