Just like the rest of the One Chicago universe, the medical procedural drama, Chicago Med, is back from its midseason break. And just like the other shows in the franchise, the medical drama returned after a fall finale which ended on a dramatic note. Dr. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) was the focus of the winter premiere episode, with Episode 10 shifting its focus to Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram), who has a visit from her past. After having a hand in saving the life of Dr. Goodwin, Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer, in the medical drama, has recently discussed the potential of a romantic relationship in his life.

The doctors and nurses at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's emergency department are mostly under immense pressure while tackling their jobs. While speaking to Screen Rant in a recent interview, Weber was asked if there was a potential for a romance between Archer and Asher. The actor responded that the pair had built up a platonic relationship across multiple seasons, nipping in the bud the subject of a romance forming. "Here's the thing," he begins. "While it's interesting and fun to think of that possibility, the reality is for both these characters, as they've been crafted, is that they're both kind of complicated, almost broken, fractured people. They've both had hard challenges in their lives, and it's less about hooking up and more about making a connection." He goes on to elaborate on why he believes a romantic plot for the pair is unnecessary, saying:

"And what we've seen is that Archer and Asher have an emotional connection, an intimacy that has been very hard for him to achieve, to allow somebody to care for him, and not in a physical way, but for something that's even deeper. It would be easy for an audience to say, 'Oh, look at these two characters. They get along. Oh, they're reasonably attractive, although he looks like an old bag of laundry, but hey, let's get 'em together. Let's do that.' I think the writers are smarter than that. Not smarter because it's not that it's dumb, but they're trying to do something else with it."

'Chicago Med's Focus Is on the Emotional Connection Rather Than Intimacy

Image via NBC

Throughout the season so far, Archer has had a difficult time, since Dr Lenox (Sarah Ramos) was introduced at the start of Season 10. Lenox's arrival in Archer's eyes, saw him lose his position as the top dog at the ED. His relationship with Asher is one that has survived his recent debacle, relatively unscathed, and Weber explains to the outlet that, rather than rushing towards intimacy between the pair, their already developed emotional connection should be the focus. He explains:

"They're trying to earn a relationship with them. If it ever gets physical, I don't know. It's certainly not going to be Gone With the Wind or anything like that. Again, these are two people who are complicated and it's hard for them to find safety in another human being. So we'll see. As it stands now, I love working with Jessy Schram. We have great fun, and I like to think there's good chemistry. It is a good and fairly unique relationship on TV. You don't see this type of thing."

Chicago Fire is part of the One Chicago universe created by Dick Wolf, which also comprises Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire. Allen MacDonald serves as showrunner and the show also stars Darren Barnet as Frost and Brennan Brown as Abrams, among others. Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays at 8 pm. ET to catch new episodes of Chicago Med. Catch up with past episodes on Peacock.

Your changes have been saved Chicago Med The city's most highly skilled medical team saves lives, while navigating their unique interpersonal relationships. Release Date November 17, 2015 Cast Marlyne Barrett , S. Epatha Merkerson , Oliver Platt , Nick Gehlfuss , Brian Tee , Lorena Diaz , Yaya DaCosta , Torrey DeVitto Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead Story By Michael Brandt Writers Michael Brandt Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Netflix , Peacock Directors Michael Brandt Showrunner Michael Brandt Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK