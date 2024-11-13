Chicago Med Season 10 premiere featured several surprises, but none bigger than another ED boss splitting duties with Dr. Dean Archer. He does not appreciate having to run things with another person and has made his dislike of Dr. Lenox clear. Given their similarity, it seems ironic that he would be against her. Actor Steven Weber recently spoke to TV Insider about Dean's behavior this season and dove into why he's acting out. Weber spoke about Archer's qualities that don't marry with his new reality, saying:

"What she poses is kind of almost an existential threat because he’s a territorial man and a broken man. And so he’s still depending on that kind of toxic macho, I’m king of the castle, kind of attitude that she not only threatens but utterly deflates, because she is the same way in many respects."

In Episode 7, "Family Matters," everything explodes as Archer and Lenox's competition reaches fever-pitch levels. The promo video teases an untenable situation as Dr Goodwin is left with a choice to make when it becomes clear that the two cannot co-exist in that hospital. "Yeah, they definitely come to a head, but there’s so much going on in this particular episode that as powerful as that is, that’s the least of what people will respond to. This week’s episode is going to be pretty, I’ll use the word again, explosive," Weber told the outlet of the showdown waiting to happen.

What Is on the Horizon for Dean Archer in 'Chicago Med' Season 10?

Image via NBC

Weber revealed that the current season might not focus on Archer's relationship with his son like its predecessors. "[There's] going to do a bit of a deeper dive into his personal life, that there’s a possibility that we might see him at home, which would be interesting to find out more about this guy. I know he’s a doctor, a successful doctor at a hospital, and he makes a decent amount of money, I guess, but he’s not a sport. He’s not a guy that prizes fun in his life or relaxation," teased Weber. He also teased some upcoming Archer/Kai and Archer/Charles scenes, saying,

"There are some good things coming up with Kai. And so that’s an interesting pairing because he’s got an interesting kind of a snarky appeal as well, that [would] almost be fun to watch these two guys spar a little bit. There’s some interesting stuff with Dean and Dr. Charles."

It appears that Archer will have a lot to deal with this season. Tune in to Chicago Med Season 10 on NBC on Wednesdays to see how everything progresses. In the meantime, catch up with past episodes on Peacock.

Chicago Med Release Date November 17, 2015 Cast Marlyne Barrett , S. Epatha Merkerson , Oliver Platt , Nick Gehlfuss , Brian Tee , Lorena Diaz , Yaya DaCosta , Torrey DeVitto Seasons 8 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Netflix , Peacock

