Chicago Med is about to bring in a new drama in Season 10. The long-running medical procedure drama promises even more patients and even bigger problems for the staff. The last time we saw them, Sharon Goodwin was returning to the dating scene with a new workplace fling, Dr. Dean Archer is bouncing back after a life-saving kidney transplant from his son. Maggie Lockwood’s fresh off a divorce, sparking a new relationship with a helicopter pilot. Meanwhile, Dr. Hannah Asher’s romance with Mitch Ripley heats up, and Ripley’s just getting started with his hatred for Dr. Charles.

Season 10 of Chicago Med officially premieres on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC. In the meantime, take a look at who’ll be returning to the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center this season.

Oliver Platt

Dr. Daniel Charles

Image via NBC

Oliver Platt stars as Dr. Daniel Charles, an epidemiologist who’s been with the Med for quite a while. Throughout the series, Daniel has been married four times, with each of his marriages posing different problems in his personal life. For most of his life, Daniel has struggled with mental illness, which is also attributed to his family’s difficult history with drugs. Raised by a father who developed an addiction to drugs, Daniel has turned to antidepressants to deal with his ongoing depression, but at certain moments has gone overboard with his dosage in an attempt to numb his feelings. At work, Daniel has taken on numerous cases, most of which involve him consoling his patients from feelings of distraught.

Best known for his roles in The West Wing, Huff, and Nip/Tuck, Platt has been gracing the screens as the tough-love-giving Uncle Jimmy in the Emmy Award-winning series The Bear.

S. Epatha Merkerson

Sharon Goodwin

Image via NBC

S. Epatha Merkerson stars as Sharon Goodwin, the Executive Director of Patient and Medical Services at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Before her current role, Sharon joined the Med as an Emergency Department charge nurse, giving Sharon an edge thanks to her years of experience tending to cases as a nurse. A huge follower of rules and protocols, Sharon doesn’t hesitate to protect her fellow staff. However, she doesn’t mind butting heads with her colleagues over questionable procedures, even if they’re the right thing to do under urgent circumstances. The former wife of Bert Goodwin, the two reunited last season when their grandson Isaiah had to be sent to ED following an accident.

Merkerson previously played NYPD Lieutenant Anita Van Buren on the ABC series Law & Order, appearing in a total of 388 episodes throughout its 17-year run. She then appeared as Reba the Mail Lady on Pee-wee’s Playhouse.

Marlyne Barrett

Maggie Lockwood

Image via NBC

Marlyne Barrett stars as a charge nurse in the Emergency Department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The child of a midwife, Maggie has always been exposed to the inner workings of a Med center throughout her entire life. However, her life changed when she unexpectedly got pregnant at the age of 16. As a staff member, Maggie takes her job seriously and doesn’t tolerate any mistakes. She’s entirely committed to her job and is willing to go to the end of the Earth for those who work under her. Last season, Maggie helped Zola Ahmad acquire a blood test for one of the center’s patients when their existing insurance failed to cover it for them.

Barrett previously starred in a recurring role as Nerese Campbell in the HBO series The Wire, followed by another recurring role as Felicia Marquand in the FX drama Damages.

Steven Weber

Dr. Dean Archer

Image via NBC

Steven Weber stars as Dr. Dean Archer, the Head of the Emergency Department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Before joining the center, Dean spent his younger years serving in the Navy. Unfortunately, his past experiences manifest into severe PTSD, which later on becomes a huge problem in his professional life in Season 6. Despite his struggles with mental health, he refutes them greatly and has no intention of seeking help from a psychiatrist. Last season, Dean dealt with a series of unorthodox cases, including one that involves a “family curse”, which turns out to be a genetic heart condition that is manageable by a pacemaker.

Weber previously starred as Brian Hackett on Wings and lent his voice acting skills as Charlie B. Barkin in All Dogs Go to Heaven. He’s also played a recurring role on iZombie and NCIS: New Orleans.

Jessy Schram

Dr. Hannah Asher

Image via NBC

Jessy Schram stars as Dr. Hannah Asher, a Board-Certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Having long struggled with substance abuse, Hannah has long hidden her addiction to heroin. Later on in the series, her colleague Will Halstead finds out about her addiction and eventually has her admitted to rehab (much to Hannah’s disdain). Following her stint at rehab, Hannah is forced to go cold turkey due to the nature of her work as a health care professional. But like any other struggles with substance abuse, Hannah has had her low points, which led her to rehab again. Last season, Hannah dealt with patients going through more or less the same situation as her, notably tending to bar patrons who passed out from an overdose.

Schram previously played Hannah Griffith in Veronica Mars, Karen Nadler in Falling Skies, and Cinderella/Ashely Boyd in Once Upon a Time.

Luke Mitchell

Dr. Mitch Ripley

Image via NBC

Luke Mitchell stars as Dr. Mitchell “Mitch” Ripley, an attending physician in the Emergency Department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. A native of Chicago, Mitch had a rough childhood, showing signs of an aggressive attitude due to his impulse control disorder. Following his stint in juvie, and unnecessarily intensive treatment from Daniel Charles, Mitch develops a huge disdain for treatments involving restraints and over-medication. A genius in his own right, Mitch is a full-scholarship graduate from Columbia University. Mitch’s and Daniel’s strained relationship was a huge theme last season. Upon discovering that Daniel still works at the hospital, Mitchell makes it clear to his former doctor that he still hates him for the harsh treatments Mitchell had to endure as a young kid.

Mitchell previously played John Young in the CW series The Tomorrow People, and later on, joined Season 2 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He later took on a regular role in NBC’s Blindspot.

Darren Barnet

Dr. John Frost

Image via NBC

Darren Barnet stars as Dr. John Frost, the new pediatrician at the center. True to the nature of his job, John loves helping children out and knows how to connect with them emotionally. He tries his best to ensure that his child patients understand what’s going on with their health without trying to scare them.

Barnet is best known for playing the high school heartthrob Paxton Hall-Yoshida in the Netflix fan-favorite series Never Have I Ever. Barnet recently starred as Matty Davis in Gran Turismo and played Sydney Sweeney’s ex-boyfriend in the sleeper hit Anyone But You. Barent currently stars in the Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous sequel series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Sarah Ramos

Dr. Caitlin Lenox

Image via NBC

Sarah Ramos stars as Dr. Caitilin Lenox, a new doctor at the center. While not much is known about Caitilin yet, it seems like she’s bound to butt heads with her colleagues, especially with Sharon.

A former child actress, Ramos previously starred in American Dreams and Parenthood.

Conor Perkins

Dr. Zach Hudgins

Image via NBC

Conor Perkins stars as Dr. Zach Hudgins, a First Year Resident in Emergency Medicine at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Zach previously provided assistance to Hannah Asher in treating a patient in the center, who unexpectedly runs away despite looking fine.

Coming from a theater background, Perkins attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and trained with the coveted Atlantic Acting School. As of 2020, Perkins has been active in his own bi-weekly podcast called Poor Unfortunate Podcast.

Henderson Wade

Dr. Loren Johnson

Image via NBC

Henderson Wade stars as Dr. Loren Johnson, a general surgeon and medical helicopter pilot for the company Helocare, he’s helped the Med airlift injured patients to the center. Wade’s pilot experience stems from his time in the armed forces, most likely the Air Force. Loren’s assistance comes in handy in rural areas, specifically transferring patients who have no easy access to the nearest hospital.

Wade’s acting portfolio also includes Extant, NCIS, and It Had to Be You.