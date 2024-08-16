The Big Picture Darren Barnet and Sarah Ramos join Chicago Med as Dr. Frost and Dr. Lennox, bringing new energy to Season 10.

Barnet gives a behind-the-scenes look at his character, a Pediatric Emergency Doctor who loves playing with his props.

Season 10 premieres on September 25 with new faces and familiar favorites like Maggie, Dr. Goodwin, and Dr. Charles.

The Chicago Medical Center will expand with new additions in the upcoming season. Darren Barnet and Sarah Ramos joined the cast of Chicago Med as Dr. John Frost and Dr. Caitlin Lennnox, respectively. A new behind-the-scenes look shared by Barnet on his Instagram Stories teases his new character as he reveals what he loves most about his new job. Specific details about his character have not been revealed save for the name and his role in the hospital.

Barnet spots the maroon scrubs typically worn by doctors in the facility. The scrubs have his name and "Pediatric Emergency Doctor" as his specialty, revealing that the character focuses on treating children. Barnet carries a stethoscope, flashlight and a badge, tools he reveals are his favorite to play with. "If I was a doctor, I don't think I'd ever stop playing with this (stethoscope) or this (flashlight) or this (badge)," Barnett says as he shows off his new props.

"That's probably why I'd never be a doctor. I'd also never make it through med school. There's probably very many reasons why..." he trails off in the hilarious video. Barnet is most known for his comedic role in Never Have I Ever, but he has also performed other roles of a similar nature. His knack for comedy comes off in the video, but it is unclear if it extends to his Chicago Med character.

'Chicago Med' to Feature "New Energy" In Season 10

George Burns Jr/NBC

The cast turnover throughout the years has led to changes in the show. When Season 10 premieres, new faces will join the team. However, some familiar ones will be missing with the news that Dr. Marcel Crockett (Dominic Rains) is leaving Med. Viewers, however, can expect to see long-running stars such as Marlyne Barret (Maggie Lockwood), S. Epatha Merkerson (Dr. Sharon Goodwin), and Oliver Platt (Dr. Daniel Charles) signing to stay on for more Chicago Med seasons. They are the only original cast members remaining on the show. Series star Jessy Schram teased some eclectic new characters that will shake up the series, saying,

“There will be some new characters coming in, and of course, that stirs up many different characters for different reasons. But there’ll be some new energy, and it’ll be different from what we’ve seen in the past for sure.”

One Chicago Wednesdays resume on September 25 when Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return for Seasons 10, 13, and 12 at 8, 9, and 10 p.m., respectively.

Previous seasons of Chicago Med are available to stream on Peacock.

Chicago Med The city's most highly skilled medical team saves lives, while navigating their unique interpersonal relationships. Release Date November 17, 2015 Cast Marlyne Barrett , S. Epatha Merkerson , Oliver Platt , Nick Gehlfuss , Brian Tee , Lorena Diaz , Yaya DaCosta , Torrey DeVitto Seasons 9 Studio NBC

