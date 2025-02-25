Chicago Med will turn the clock back and give a more comprehensive backstory to one of the ED's latest additions. Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) might not be the most out-there character, but he's quite interesting. Initially starting his career as a child actor, he transitioned to medicine and became a pediatrician, distinctly noticeable by his steadfast championing of children's right to be involved in decisions regarding their health. He doesn't like discussing his past as a child actor, and Barnet's recent comments in an interview with TV Insider reveal his heartbreaking history. "Frost cannot handle parents mishandling a child in any form — emotionally, medically, et cetera. His parents may or may not be coming back around in his life. They were not the best," the actor said, revealing fraught relations between John and his parents. He previewed their actions and how they might return, saying:

"They stole or used all of his money from his acting days. He’s very much in medical debt. They seem to be very opportunistic as parents, and they may be coming back around under some dire circumstances."

'Chicago Med' Will Revisit Dr. Frost's Acting Days