Dr. Crockett Marcel has scrubbed out of Chicago Med after five seasons. According to an exclusive report from Deadline, Dominic Rains who plays the emergency room surgeon, has exited the show as a series regular after five seasons. Rains joined the NBC show in Season 5 as the new trauma surgeon fellow at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center following the exit of Norma Kuhling whose character Dr. Ava Bekker also an ER surgeon, committed suicide in the aftermath of a desperate effort to win back her ex-boyfriend Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell). It remains unclear whether Rains will feature in the upcoming Season 10 in a guest capacity or if this is his final goodbye.

Though disappointing, Rains' exit does not entirely come as a surprise given his potential exit was set up in what was an emotional Season 9 finale for the ER doc. The penultimate season of the show saw Dr. Marcel work hard to get a liver transplant for a young boy despite complications. By the season finale, audiences saw that, despite Marcel's best efforts, the boy developed some more complications due to a fast-growing infection which ultimately saw Marcel back out of the procedure. The boy's father would step in a futile attempt to convince Marcel otherwise, explaining how his son would die without the surgery. Unfortunately, the patient died, and his father took his own life afterward. The unfortunate turn of events left Marcel devastated and brought back old feelings of grief as he'd lost his own daughter in the past to luekemia.

We then see the chief, Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) suggesting to Marcel that he should take as much time as he needs away from work to de-stress from the situation.

Chicago Med Is Undergoing A Major Shake-up Ahead of Season 10

George Burns Jr/NBC

Rains is the first cast member to exit the show following the Season 9 finale, and it remains unclear if there will be more. Behind the scenes, the show has welcomed new management in Allen MacDonald, who is stepping in as showrunner and executive producer for Season 10 onwards. MacDonald takes over the reins from married couple Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider who successfully steered the show from its inception in 2015. MacDonald could be bringing in some fresh ideas to the show which could potentially see the exit or addition of more doctors to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Having also appeared in episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. Rains was a part of the greater One Chicago universe and will be missed. Before joining the hit NBC show, he recurred as Kasius in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Chicago Med.