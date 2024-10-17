Chicago Med’s Dr. Caitlin Lenox has only been co-head of the Emergency Department for a short period, but almost everyone can't stand her guts. Playing such a character has been an interesting journey for Sarah Ramos, who was added as a series regular back in the summer, at the same time that Allen MacDonald, the new showrunner, came on board. At a point, Ramos forgot she was the bad guy in the NBC series thanks to just how kind everyone on set has been; however, she was soon reminded of the fact upon reading fans’ harsh remarks.

Lenox was introduced in the premiere episode of Chicago Med Season 10, which aired on September 25. And as the show progresses, viewers will see more of the character’s backstory, which Ramos teased to TV Line, highlighting her military experience, which helped shape her into the doctor she is.

“You are absolutely going to learn more about Lenox’s backstory, what drew her to the military, what kind of person needs that kind of structure. I’m really excited to get to explore more of Lenox’s backstory because it’s what made me want to do the show. I understand Lenox wants to be the best doctor she can be, and she also has her armor up. She was in the military, and she’s a woman. She’s had to work really hard, she’s had to protect herself, stay super professional. Of course, that’s kind of what comes to bite her in the ass, that people are like, 'Now you’re too professional.'”

Sarah Ramos Joins 'Chicago Med' Ahead of Season 10

Close

In August, Ramos was announced as a newcomer to Chicago Med Season 10 alongside Never Have I Ever star Darren Barnet. The duo joined the show as series regulars ahead of the new season’s premiere, with Barnet cast as Dr. John Frost and Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox. They joined other main stars in the show who also returned for Season 10, including S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Marlyne Barrett, Jessy Schram, Steven Weber, and Luke Mitchell.

Chicago Med Season 10 returns with its fifth episode on October 23. Catch up on Peacock.

Chicago Med The city's most highly skilled medical team saves lives, while navigating their unique interpersonal relationships. Release Date November 17, 2015 Cast Marlyne Barrett , S. Epatha Merkerson , Oliver Platt , Nick Gehlfuss , Brian Tee , Lorena Diaz , Yaya DaCosta , Torrey DeVitto Seasons 8 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead

WATCH ON PEACOCK