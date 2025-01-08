Chicago Med's fall finale ended on a dramatic note as Dr. Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) tried to escape from her captor, who had stabbed her. In the final minutes, Dr. Archer (Steven Weber) witnessed one of the most disturbing sights in the show, but according to Weber, Archer has not seen the last of it. The actor told TV Insider that when the midseason episode airs tonight on Wednesday, January 8, "It’s like a horror movie.” Archer and Goodwin have had a rough going for the past few months due to Dr. Lennox's (Sarah Ramos) appearance, but none of the rings in his head when he sees Dr. Goodwin in need. "At that moment, his military instincts kick in," Weber said of Archer's reaction. He discussed Archer's actions at that moment, saying,

"He’s not going to run and try to get help. He’s going to try to help her, and not only is it instinctive, but at the same time, he’s realizing that he has feelings for this person, that he and Goodwin, while it hasn’t been shown in any real depth throughout the seasons, are in the same world.

"They’ve had similar backgrounds to a certain extent. They’re a similar age, and he’s found in her a kind of strength, a kind of quiet calm, even when she’s disciplined him that he has learned to respect and embrace and realize that he has to let go on some level. That’s maybe a different conversation, but we are going to see that.”