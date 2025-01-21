Though Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 10, "Broken Hearts," was originally going to air on Wednesday, January 15, NBC preempted the entire One Chicago lineup for former President Joe Biden's farewell address. With new episodes of all three shows now slated for this Wednesday, January 22. According to the episode's promo, Hannah (Jessy Schram) gets a visit from her sister Lizzy (Erin Anderson), and she has an ask that could end Hannah's career if she latter agrees. Meanwhile, Gaffney prepares to witness a rare surgery as surgeons separate conjoined twins, according to the episode's official logline below. NBC released some images from the episode which preview these arcs.

"An army of surgeons prepare to separate conjoined twins. Hannah reconnects with someone from her past. Archer treats a tyrannical boss with a heart problem."

Hannah's Sister Visits in 'Chicago Med' Season 10, Episode 10