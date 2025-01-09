Chicago Med can sigh in relief now that everything with Dr. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) will be fine. Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 9 resolved the anxiety-inducing storyline that had been developing in the first half of the season as Sharon survived her attacker and the attacker was captured. Episode 10 shifts focus to another character, as Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) gets a visit from someone from her past, and the visit tests her dedication to her vocation and job. The official logline below for the January 15 episode teases a major undertaking of the hospital as doctors attempt to separate Siamese twins. Meanwhile, Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) gets a mirror held to his face. NBC released a sneak peek of the episode, which previews Hannah's challenging situation.

"An army of surgeons prepares to separate conjoined twins; Asher reconnects with someone from her past; Archer treats a tyrannical boss with a heart problem."

Hannah's Sister Visits in 'Chicago Med' Season 10, Episode 10.

The promo video above deals exclusively with Hannah's arc as her sister pays a visit. Hannah mentioned that she has an older sister named Elizabeth, but the sister has never been seen. Family and friends visiting is usually a cause for celebration, but Hannah's sister arrives with an ask that tests how far Hannah is willing to go for her family. Hannah's sister reveals that she has been going through IVF treatments, but her insurance won't cover them.

Because they are so expensive, she wants Hannah to do something unethical and wrongly diagnose her, which would help bypass the insurance company's restrictions. Their actions would amount to medical fraud and could get Hannah's license revoked and expose the hospital to legal issues. Hannah's sister delivers an impassioned plea that strikes a chord with Hannah, but is it powerful enough for her to betray her oath?

Meanwhile, the logline teases a fascinating storyline Dean. He treats a boss with a heart problem who's described as "tyrannical." The same word can be used to describe Dean, and having someone who exhibits those qualities should be an eye-opening moment. It took having Lennox (Sarah Ramos) show him up at the ED for Dean to realize just how tyrannical he can be, especially to those who work under him. "He’s still depending on that kind of toxic macho, I’m king of the castle, kind of attitude that she not only threatens but utterly deflates, because she is the same way in many respects," Weber previously said of what's ailing Dean (via TV Insider).

Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, January 15, to see how these arcs play out. Catch up with past episodes on Peacock.

Your changes have been saved Chicago Med Release Date November 17, 2015 Cast Marlyne Barrett , S. Epatha Merkerson , Oliver Platt , Nick Gehlfuss , Brian Tee , Lorena Diaz , Yaya DaCosta , Torrey DeVitto Seasons 8 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Netflix , Peacock

WATCH ON PEACOCK