After an exhilarating One Chicago cross-over event that saw the Gaffney Medical Center at the busiest it's been in recent times, the latest episode of Chicago Med, "In The Wake" saw things return to normalcy. Season 10 has been great so far, and the latest episode appears to have set up another major character for an interesting arc. That character is Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell), who is spiraling out of control after losing his childhood best friend Sully to cancer. A newly released synopsis and sneak peek for the next episode, Episode 13's "Take a Look in the Mirror," teases a downward spiral for Ripley as his actions may lead to regrettable repercussions. The synopsis reads:

"Lenox's mentorship is put to the test; Asher helps a religious young woman with an ectopic pregnancy; Ripley's self-destructive behavior continues to escalate."

Ripley is understandably overwhelmed by Sully's tragic demise, given he feels he could have done more to make Sully get help earlier, which could have perhaps resulted in a better prognosis. To numb his pain, Ripley has turned to alcohol, but while a bout of binge to drown his sorrows could be excusable, making a habit of it like he's doing only guarantees disaster, especially for someone in his line of work. Episode 12 ends with Ripley returning to the bar for another round of binge, and it doesn't end well as he ends up in a fight with someone outside the bar.

The new sneak peek reveals just how bad the fight was, as the victim ends up in the hospital becoming Ripley's patient. "You got into a fight last night didn't you," Dr Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) asks Ripley, who responds with a dismissive "I'm fine". The clip then cuts to Ripley attending to the patient who's in critical condition, but rather than resuscitate the guy who begins to code blue, Ripley contemplates, leaving Dr. Frost (Darren Barnet) puzzled as he asks: "What the hell are you doing?" Given Ripley's troubled past, this new development has the tendency to escalate terribly, but perhaps this experience with grief could force him to confront some of those repressed emotions and finally seek the help he needs.

Could Mitch's Self-Destructive Behavior Be The Final Straw For Hannah Asher?

While the trailer shows how Mitch's self-destructive behavior could jeopardize his career, there's a likelihood that it could also cost him his relationship with Hannah Asher. Both have been going through a rough patch lately, with Hannah more often than not acting as the bigger person, but perhaps this might be the beginning of the end for this pair. Hannah could be nearing her breaking point and the events that could arise from this latest problem could show her signs that maybe they aren't fit for each other. Should they break up, it will leave the door open for a potential Archer and Asher romance which fans have long desired, but let's not get ahead of ourselves.

Chicago Med Season 10 is going on a one-week break to return with Episode 13's "Take a Look in the Mirror," on February 19, 2025, at 8. p.m ET. Catch up with past episodes on Peacock.